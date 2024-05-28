'Wheel Of Fortune' Icon Vanna White Opens Up About How Long She's Going To Be On The Show: 'Maybe I Should Retire, Too'

Vanna White and Pat Sajak are game show royalty. The pair is synonymous with Wheel of Fortune, and though Ryan Seacrest is set to take Sajak's place once Sajak retires in June, it just won't be the same. I mean, come on. What other host can perfectly blend snark and incredulity like Sajak? But since Sajak's heading out, everyone's eyes have naturally turned to his long-time co-conspirator, Vanna White.

Speaking to TV Insider, White addressed the dreaded retirement specter looming in the distance. She was asked how long she envisioned herself sticking with Wheel of Fortune.

"I don't know. When I heard that Pat was retiring, I thought maybe I should retire, too. But I'm not ready! We'll see toward the end of those two years how I feel. I thank God after all these years that I still love my job."

The great game's not quite over yet. At least we'll retain half of the iconic duo! The only true point of doubt now is whether Ryan Seacrest can keep up with her!

While we're still here, we can get into some Vanna White fun facts! Did you know she has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? I was today-years-old when I found that out. She also holds a Guinness World Record for... ..."most frequent clapper"?

Now, I see your face twisting up. I'm not judging her for it nor am I saying the accolade is illegitimate. I guess my question is: how the heck do they measure that? Did someone go through every season of Wheel of Fortune and hone in on White whenever she clapped? And counted them up? Look, I'm a stickler for details myself, so I can't judge.

I get that they're loose estimations, but you still need a basis on which to judge an educated guess! It's a small, funny aside.

Wait, I'm receiving word Vanna White also has a makeup line? What the— okay. I'll be entirely honest, the Wheel of Fortune-themed makeup line is adorable. I'm glad I took the time to look that up, actually.