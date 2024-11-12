'Wheel Of Fortune' Goes Viral For Possibly The Worst Answer Ever

Buckle up, reader, for you're not prepared for this Wheel of Fortune answer. It may even trump the super viral 'renting a paddle boat' kerfuffle.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Yesterday's episode of Wheel of Fortune was a special one, as the participants were former service members in honor of Veterans Day. Will Jordan, veteran police officer, was faced with the following board.

_ _ _ E / _ O U R S E _ F / A / R O U N _ / O F / A _ _ _ A U S E

I'd wager that everyone was screaming "Give yourself a round of applause" at their TV screens. Poor Jordan, however, provided the answer, "Treat yourself a round of sausage."

Treat yourself a round of sausage, ladies and gentlemen.

It's a hilarious answer that will go down in the Wheel of Fortune hall of fame. Thankfully, Jordan was given an opportunity to explain himself, and he was an incredibly good sport about the blunder.

Internet Reacts To Hilarious Wheel Of Fortune Answer

Most find the answer simply funny considering how absurd it is. Others find it completely bizarre and can't understand how anyone could provide such an answer.

"That was hilarious! He had a good game though! ?" one writes.

"I was SCREAMING at the TV!! That wasn't the only ridiculous flub he made!!!" yells another.

Let's not be too harsh on the poor officer, for it seemed the pressure of being up there got to him.

When asked about the mistake by Maggie Sajak, the social media correspondent, he said, "I tell you, when the lights are on and the stars, Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, I just went blank." And honestly, that's fair enough.

He was able to laugh at himself, admitting that he's in for a round of teasing by his fellow officers for a while to come. "I'm sure I'm gonna have sausages in my locker and police car when I get back, so we'll try to have some fun with it," he said.

I respect his unabashed attitude toward the funny mishap, although the solve really was something special.