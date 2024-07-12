What's Next For Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Series After Sequel Delay?

More bad news hits Kevin Costner and fans of the 'Horizon: An American Saga' film series. If you were ready and anxious to see the second installment, you're out of luck... for now.

Recently, Kevin Costner graces the director's chair again to release the first installment of his massive western epic. It debuts on June 28th to a resounding disinterest. As of now, the film only rakes $23.5 million worldwide. Conversely, Costner puts up $38 million to see his passion project come to fruition.

Now, moviegoers who preordered their tickets for the sequel get their money back. The studio indefinitely delays the theatrical release of the second film. Their reasoning? Maybe the film will catch on when it has more time to live on streaming. They want ""to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of 'Horizon' over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and (streaming platform) MAX."

What's Next for Kevin Costner and The 'Horizon' Series?

The future of 'Horizon' seems to lie in streaming, much to Kevin's dismay. The second film is already geared for a future release, with a 3rd already in the filming process. However, I'm not certain of its chances hitting theaters again. Rather, it's highly plausible they default to streaming for the rest of the releases. They probably think Costner can't wrangle anyone in for this series in theaters. You might as well treat it like Yellowstone and put the western on a streaming service. That way, whatever niche audience it has can watch it at their leisure.

Thankfully, it seems like they'll let him finish what he started. Besides, Kevin Costner is no stranger to a box office bomb. A film like 'Waterworld' massacres most careers in an instant, regardless of prestige. That film loses out on over $100 million at the box office. Still, he trudges along, acting in several hit movies after the fact. He keeps his head down and continues brainstorming ideas. The flops don't concern Hollywood with Costner. Regardless, they're willing to give him chances. Time will tell if it works for 'Horizon.'