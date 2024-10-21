What's Closed On Election Day? Is It A Federal Holiday?

We all know that Election Day is an important day. It is the day that we all get a say in our country's future. On who will be leading it for the next four years. However, is Election Day considered a federal holiday? Is it even considered a holiday at all? Furthermore, with certain places holding the polls that leads to the question what's closed on Election Day? We answer all those questions and more below!

What Is Election Day And When Is It?

Election Day is the day that we get to choose the next President of the United States. Additionally, it is the day that you can cast your vote for U.S. representatives and state senators. USA Today shares that this year, "all 435 House seats are up for election as well as 34 Senate seats."

Each state gets to offer up two Senators to represent their state, however the House works differently. In the House of Representatives, the representation is based on that state's population. So a state that has more people living in it will have more representatives. For example, small states like Vermont have one representative where as large states like California have 53.

Election Day is where Americans get the chance to vote on the future of the country. While early voting has already started, the actual Election Day takes place on November 5, 2024. Now that you know when it is, let's discuss if it is a federal holiday and what's closed on this day.

Is Election Day Considered A Federal Holiday?

A federal holiday is a paid day off of work for federal employees. Additionally, it is a holiday where non-essential government agencies are closed. The U.S Federal Government recognizes 11 federal holidays and Election Day is not one of them. The 11 holidays that the Federal Government recognizes as federal holidays are:

New Year's Day : January 1

: January 1 Martin Luther King's Birthday : 3rd Monday in January

: 3rd Monday in January Washington's Birthday: 3rd Monday in February

3rd Monday in February Memorial Day : Last Monday in May

: Last Monday in May Juneteenth National Independence Day : June 19

: June 19 Independence Day: July 4

July 4 Labor Day: 1st Monday in September

1st Monday in September Columbus Day : 2nd Monday in September

: 2nd Monday in September Veterans' Day : November 11

: November 11 Thanksgiving Day : 4th Thursday in November

: 4th Thursday in November Christmas Day: December 25

Although Election Day is not considered a federal holiday, some states do recognize it as a holiday. Those states are:

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Montana

New Jersey

New York

Rhode Island

Virginia

West Virginia

What's Closed On Election Day?

If it is considered a holiday in some states, you may be wondering if that means certain things are closed. Regardless of its holiday status, News19 shares that "Most businesses will remain open on Election Day." However, many businesses encourage voter participation so they may adjust their hours that day to give their employees a chance to go and vote.

Most major banks such as Wells Fargo or Bank of America should be open during their regular scheduled hours. Similarly, mail will still be delivered on Election Day. However, "Many states observe Election Day as a civic holiday, meaning state employees get the day off."

While banks and post offices will remain open certain retail stores are adjusting their hours so their employees can vote. It is best to check that store's specific website or call to confirm what their hours will be during the holiday.