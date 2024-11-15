What's Actually Going On With 'Gossip Girl' Actress Chanel Banks?

Okay, this has to be one of the strangest cases that we've come across. The family of Gossip Girl actress Chanel Banks broke the news that the actor was missing for two weeks. But police later said they found Banks and that she was alright. She just didn't want to see her family.

Well, that should be a closed case, right? But afterwards, her cousin Danielle-Tori Singh muddied matters by claiming the person police talked was actually an imposter. She claimed that the person in the body cam was a poor imitation for Banks.

She wrote on Facebook, "The woman on the footage is 40 lbs lighter than Chanel, did not have a NYC accent and did not produce a California ID. We are officially moving forward with a private investigator since LAPD thinks that anyone with brown hair and blue eyes can be Chanel. A PI will be able to tell us which state those IG stories allegedly from her were posted from."

The family said they were hiring a private investigator to look into the matter. She also listed some red flags that she noticed with Banks, still believing it was an imposter.

As for the IG story posted from her account today, let me go ahead and list some red flags

She wrote, "That's not how she writes. And there's a typo she would have never missed in the spelling of her mother's name."

She also wrote, "Why is Chanel on the run? If her mother lives in NY and Chanel lives in California, what could her mom possibly be doing to her daughter from across the country?? How do you control someone from 3000 miles away is beyond me?? They don't talk everyday, they're in different time zones. What official government documents is this person speaking of? You can't falsity government documents without getting caught, and I'm even sure what documents her mother would falsify with Chanel living in California and her mom in NY."

Chanel Banks Is Not Missing

But whatever drama is going on, Banks is not missing. The actor recently shared a video of herself getting ready for an interview. In the video, she said that she's clearly alive and not missing. Meanwhile, she also used social media to claim that her family abused her and that she didn't want to see them.

She wrote, "For my entire life I have been silently carrying the pain of the ritual sexual abuse, manipulation, and outright endless torment I've endured continuously since I was a defenseless baby, at the hands of my own so called family, whom are all so very "concerned" about my current whereabouts."