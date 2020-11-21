Whatever Happened to the Archies?

The Archies are a fictional band founded by Archie Andrews, Reggie Mantle, Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper. If you recognize those names, yes, this was a based on the characters from the Archie comic book universe on their show, The Archie Show. Hailing from the fictional town of Riverdale, The Archies released multiple hits during their active years of 1968-1973. Like The Monkees, the band was made for TV (they didn't have a real life version like The Beatles).

For the fictitious animated group, the most popular song was "Sugar, Sugar". Written by Jeff Barry and Andy Kim, it was a huge bubblegum pop track, becoming an American Billboard number one in 1969. They even released cardboard copies of the song on the backs of cereal boxes (yes they were playable!). The band had other hits too, like "Feelin' So Good" and "Everything's Archie".

But what happened to The Archies? After thriving in the '60s and '70s, they recently released a Christmas album in 2008, The Archies Christmas Album featuring Betty and Veronica. Archie comics also revamped The Archies, with a new modern series following the band as they leave Riverdale to pursue music and meet real bands (like Blondie and CHVRCHES) along the way.

We like to remember The Archies the way they were in the beginning. So check out the music video from their biggest hit and try not to sing along.

The article was originally published in November of 2018.

Sugar, Sugar Lyrics:

Sugar, ah honey honey

You are my candy girl

And you got me wanting you

Honey, ah sugar sugar

You are my candy girl

And you've got me wanting you

I just can't believe the loveliness of loving you

(I just can't believe it's true)

I just can't believe the one to love this feeling to

(I just can't believe it's true) Ah sugar, ah honey honey

You are my candy girl

And you've got me wanting you

Ah honey, ah sugar sugar

You are my candy girl

And you've got me wanting you

When I kissed you, girl, I knew how sweet a kiss could be

(I know how sweet a kiss can be)

Like the summer sunshine pour your sweetness over me

(Pour your sweetness over me)

Oh sugar, pour a little sugar on it honey

Pour a little sugar on it baby

I'm gonna make your life so sweet, yeah yeah yeah

Pour...

Now Watch: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Dollywood