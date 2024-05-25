What Will Be Open and Closed on Memorial Day?

Looking for something to do on Memorial Day? Wondering if the kids will be occupied? Needing any last minute additions for when you light up the grill?

These questions are plenty valid. Sometimes, there is no telling what will be open and closed on holidays. We've got you covered with a list of all your favorite stores and whether they will be open or not.

Let's start with what will definitely be closed. Anything funded by the US government shuts down for the day. If your child hasn't had their last day of school, expect them to be off come Monday, May 28th. Additionally, postpone any trip to the post office; they aren't going to be open. Same goes for Fed-Ex and UPS. They are not delivering your packages. Courts and any other government offices are also closed for the day.

Where Can I Go On Memorial Day?

Need to pull some money from the bank? Either pull it out now or make an arrangement for the next day, banks will not be open come Monday. Furthermore, if you have investment in the stock market, it will also be closed.

Most of your retail options are likely to be available on Memorial Day. It is highly encouraged to check locally with some stores but there are an abundance of alternatives at your disposal. If you're a Costco loyalist and like to stock up the house in bulk, you'll have to sit this one out or make any purchases you need beforehand. Walmart and Walgreens are keeping the show rolling, open on their regular store hours. Target will also be open but their regular hours varies on location. The company encourages you to check their app for availability.

Got the day off and looking to finish up those projects you have at the house? Lowes confirms they are open during their regular business hours. As for Home Depot and Ace Hardware, those will depend on their location. Most Home Depots are open. Ace Hardware is a case by case basis, given they are independently owned and operated.

Lastly, for all my retail shoppers out there, most of these will be open but it's best to check ahead of time if their hours vary. Here are some stores with specific hours or are setting up their business at certain times. Petsmart opens from 9am-6pm. Dick's Sporting Goods, Burlington, Macy's, Marshall's, and TJMaxx are all open at their regular hours. Bass Pro Shops is covering all your outdoorsy needs from 9am-9pm.

With all of your bases covered, here's to an eventful Memorial Day!