The two astronauts, left stranded in space for months, at least have a small Thanksgiving dinner to look forward to, kind of.

Despite being stuck in space like some kind of trapped horror film, the astronauts do have supplies for the holidays. Using packets of dehydrated foods, the bags of mush the astronauts eat will simulate their favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

The food the astronauts eat comes in dehydrated form. They need to add water and mix it to produce their meals. The result is a kind of mushy, flavored paste they can squeeze into their mouths. This is how pretty much all meals are eaten on the International Space Station.

For Thanksgiving, we have been told that the astronauts have some themed packets of space mulch. Williams confirmed, "We have a bunch of food that we've packed away that is Thanksgiving-ish." However, I am sure it's a world away from the usual festive feasts they should be enjoying if it weren't for the faulty Boeing return capsule.

Astronauts Need More Than Just A Thanksgiving Meal

The questions about Thanksgiving come in the wake of some concerns over the health of the astronauts. Both Williams and Wilmore have been on the ISS for some time now, much longer than planned. People have observed their deteriorating health from back on the ground.

Originally, it was only Williams that drew attention due to her declining weight. However, as their orbital sentence has dragged on, Wilmore also seems to be losing a lot of weight. It has been confirmed that the two astronauts are struggling to maintain their high-calorie expectancy.

This isn't really surprising considering their astronauts Thanksgiving meal is being served as mush. I don't expect the rest of the food to be much more appetizing. I wouldn't get particularly excited about eating in that situation either.

However, when these health concerns were raised with the two space-faring prisoners, they dismissed the worries. Williams mentioned that although she may look gaunt, her health is no worry. She said that due to lack of gravity, fluids are in different places in the body, often giving the appearance of weight loss.

Forget Ozempic, I'm going to space.