It's hard to keep up with what's worth watching, so we're here to help. Wide Open Country will be sharing our picks each month from all of the big streaming platforms with our favorite recommendations to watch. From new releases to old classics you might have missed, here are all of our streaming picks for the month of September.

Netflix

Movie: Blonde

Release Date: Sept. 28

Starring: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale

Native Cuban Ana de Armas caused a stir when she was cast in the new Marilyn Monroe biopic as the iconic blonde bombshell. She spent nearly a year working with a dialect coach to perfect Marilyn's voice, and based on the trailer, it looks like it will be one of the biggest movies of the year. The film recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it earned a 14-minute standing ovation. The story follows the Hollywood star's childhood as Norma Jeane through her rise to superstardom. Andrew Dominik based his film on Joyce Carol Oates' 2000 novel, rotating between black and white and color to showcase the tragedy that followed the star throughout her life but also helped fuel her fame. It looks haunting, emotional, and most importantly, like it will give us an inside look at Marilyn Monroe as we've never seen before.

Hulu

Series: Reservation Dogs

Release Date: Season finale airs Sept. 28

Starring: Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis

The season 2 finale of this unique FX series will air at the end of the month, so if you haven't seen Reservation Dogs yet, you have plenty of time to binge season 1 and catch up in real-time. The show follows a group of indigenous teenagers living in Oklahoma as they grapple with the loss of a friend as well as learning to honor their ancestors. It's notably the first series to feature all indigenous writers and directors and features a nearly entirely indigenous cast and crew. Not to mention it's completely filmed on location in the actual state of Oklahoma. Widely acclaimed to be one of the best shows of 2021, season 2 is back and equally full of heart, as Elora, Bear, Cheese and Willie Jack are back for more adventures and coming-of-age moments.

Amazon Prime

Series: Friday Night Lights

Release Date: 2006

Starring: Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Zach Gilford, Taylor Kitsch, Aimee Teegarden

The new Lord of the Rings series was the big new series released on Prime this month, but if you don't feel like revisiting Middle Earth, have no fear. All five seasons of beloved high school football drama Friday Night Lights are now available on the platform for streaming. September is the perfect month to dive into this old classic for some good old-fashioned Texas football, family drama, and teen romance. It will get you excited about football coming back, school starting up, and seeing all of your favorite characters again. Who doesn't love Coach Taylor?

Peacock

Series: Last Light

Release: Sept. 8

Starring: Matthew Fox, Joanne Froggatt

Former Lost star Matthew Fox is back on television in this interesting new limited series. He stars as petro-chemist Andy Yeats, who believes the world is entirely too dependent on oil. Based on Alex Scarrow's novel, the story follows the idea that if the world's oil supply suddenly goes away, it could result in anarchy and the end of civilization as we know it. It's a unique take on a modern apocalyptic tale, and I'm definitely interested in tuning in to see how exactly the world could fall apart without oil around to keep things running.

Apple TV

Movie: The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Release Date: Sept. 30

Starring: Zac Efron, Russell Crowe, Bill Murray

In this fascinating true story, Zac Efron stars as Chickie Donohue, a man living in New York who decides to take beer to his childhood buddies who are serving in the Army in Vietnam. Donohue was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and merchant seaman who takes on a challenge one night at a bar -- sneaking into Vietnam in 1967 to bring encouraging support to troops overseas in addition to some tasty beer. Expect some laughs and serious action in Peter Farrelly's film based on the book of the same name by Joanna Molloy and the real Chickie Donohue.

HBO Max

Movie: Elvis

Release Date: Sept. 2

Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks

If you missed seeing this Elvis Presley biopic on the big screen, it's already available for streaming on HBO Max. This is one you absolutely don't want to miss. Austin Butler fully transforms into the King as the story chronicles his upbringing, rise to fame, love life, family drama, and tumultuous relationship with his controversial manager Colonel Tom. It's the only Elvis biopic to ever be endorsed by the Presley family, if that tells you anything.

