Streaming Guide: What to Watch in October

It's hard to keep up with what's worth watching, so we're here to help. Wide Open Country will be sharing our picks each month from all of the big streaming platforms with our favorite recommendations to watch. From new releases to old classics you might have missed, here are all of our streaming picks for the month of October.

Netflix

Movie: Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Release Date: Oct. 5, 2022

Starring: Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Joe Tippett

October is peak spooky season, the best month of the year to watch everything from the master of horror himself, Stephen King. Based on King's novella from his 'If It Bleeds' collection, the story of Mr. Harrigan's Phone follows a boy named Craig, who befriends an elderly man, Mr. Harrigan. Craig is struggling with a bully at school, and after Mr. Harrigan passes away, he discovers that the old man's spirit is helping avenge him via the cell phone he was buried with. It's got all of the usual suspense and thrill you'd expect from a Stephen King story, set in a picturesque small town where you can't imagine seeing anything out of the ordinary.

Hulu

Series: Schitt's Creek

Release Date: Oct. 3, 2022

Starring: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, and Chris Elliott

Potentially one of the most feel-good shows released in recent years, family comedy Schitt's Creek is headed to Hulu after years of being on Netflix. The series is centered around a wealthy family who loses everything and is forced to move to a small town with the unique name of Schitt's Creek. It's full of heart, humor and the charming simplicity of small-town life. All six seasons are officially available for viewing, and I highly recommend everyone check it out if you haven't already. Not to mention, even though the series is literally all about family, it's fun that family is also behind it as it was created by father/son duo Eugene and Dan Levy.

Amazon Prime

Movie: The Sound of 007

Release Date: Oct. 5, 2022

Starring: Daniel Craig, Michael Caine, and more

Fans of classic Hollywood rejoice! It doesn't get much better than the James Bond franchise. One of the most legendary action heroes to ever grace the screen has been played by some seriously iconic actors ranging from Sean Connery to Roger Moore to, most recently, Daniel Craig. The Sound of 007 takes us back 60 years to look at the music of the beloved franchise, which has truly helped create the entire vibe and identity of Bond over the years. In addition to former Bond cast members, the documentary interviews various musicians and composers who have been lucky enough to record for the films over the years.

Peacock

Series: A Friend of the Family

Release Date: Oct. 6, 2022

Starring: Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks, McKenna Grace

The first four episodes of this tragic and bizarre true story premiere on Oct. 6 and are perfect for true crime watchers. An additional five episodes will air in the subsequent weeks. Set in the '70s, the series will follow the Broberg family...happily focused on faith and their community before things take a dark turn. Their daughter Jan was abducted twice by a close family friend named Robert Berchtold, who brainwashed all of them in various ways. Without giving anything away, Jan survives the events featured and now, at 60, serves as a producer on the series. It truly is one of the most bizarre stories you'll ever hear, and its chilling twists will definitely make you think twice about your neighbors.

Paramount Plus

Movies: The Indiana Jones franchise

Release Date: Oct. 3, 2022

Starring: Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones fans have waited years for a new story to come to the big screen, and it's finally happening in 2023! Not to mention in December, beloved star Harrison Ford will be starring in the new Yellowstone prequel 1923, so now is the perfect time to revisit some of his all-time classics. The entire franchise of everyone's favorite archeologist is officially available for streaming on Paramount - Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

AMC Plus Series: Interview with the Vampire Release Date: Oct. 2, 2022 Starring: Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass, and Eric Bogosian Anne Rice's classic southern vampire tale first hit the screen in 1994, starring Bratt Pitt, Tom Cruise and Kirsten Dunst. We're now getting a new and more detailed look at the life and experiences of the vampires Lestat and Louis as they navigate 20th-century New Orleans. It's been one of the most highly anticipated new series of the year, and word on the street is that it somehow manages to outdo the beloved film adaptation of Rice's novel.

HBO Max

Series: Fixer Upper: The Castle

Release Date: Oct. 14, 2022

Starring: Chip and Joanna Gaines

While longtime fans mourned HGTV's loss of Texas locals Chip and Joanna Gaines, our favorite DIY couple has been hard at work building their own TV network, Magnolia, and re-launching the show that started it all -- Fixer Upper. For the second season under the Magnolia Network, which is now available for streaming via HBO Max, the couple is renovating a historic castle in their hometown of Waco. It looks like it might be one of their oldest and most challenging projects yet, and we can't wait to see Jo's vision come to life.

