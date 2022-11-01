Keeping up with what's worth watching can be a challenge. So, we're here to help. Wide Open Country is sharing our picks and favorite recommendations for what to watch each month from all of the big streaming platforms -- from new releases to notable holiday events. Here are our streaming picks for November.

Netflix

Movie: Falling for Christmas

Release Date: Nov. 10, 2022

Starring: Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet

Over the past few years, Netflix has proven to be the ultimate streaming platform during the holiday season if you're looking for the same feel-good films you'd find on the Hallmark Channel. They've landed numerous impressive actors to lead their Christmas films ranging from Vanessa Hudgeons to Kristin Davis, but this year, former teen queen Lindsay Lohan is stepping in. In Falling for Christmas, Lohan stars opposite former Glee actor Chord Overstreet in a quirky new romantic comedy. She plays a wealthy heiress who suffers amnesia after a skiing accident. She ends up in the care of a handsome lodge owner who has a daughter. So, we know where things will go from there. But like all of Netflix's prior holiday films, this looks entertaining, full of heart and definitely worth watching as we dive into the upcoming season.

Watch the trailer here.

Hulu

Show: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Watch live on Nov. 24, 2022

This year, you don't need cable to tune into one of the biggest events of the entire year. For decades, this has been a beloved holiday tradition for folks of all ages. And Hulu is offering Hulu + Live TV subscribers the opportunity to watch live on NBC and CBS without having cable. Got a computer or even a phone? You can watch everything live just as if you were in New York City.

Amazon Prime

Series: The English

Release Date: Nov. 11, 2022

Starring: Emily Blunt, Ciarán Hinds, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones

British actor Emily Blunt is officially taking a stab at the western genre with this new Amazon miniseries. She stars as Cornelia Locke, a woman seeking revenge on the man she believes killed her son. She's an aristocratic Englishwoman who comes together with a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) to travel a dangerous and bloody 1890s America. Described as an epic "chase western," Cornelia and Eli end up in a Wyoming town full of unsolved murders where apparently, some very interesting details are unveiled about their pasts and how all of the characters are connected. Westerns have been all the rage since Yellowstone hit the small screen, and with a talent like Emily Blunt leading the cast, this looks like a miniseries that's too good to skip.

Watch the trailer here.

Peacock

Movie: Nope

Release Date: Nov. 18, 2022

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea

Writer/director Jordan Peele, who rose to fame a decade ago as one-half of the comedy duo Key and Peele, has proven to be the modern master of horror. From Get Out to Us he has some seriously sinister psychological horror films under his belt, and 2022's Nope is no exception. Two siblings who run a horse ranch in California discover something in the skies above their tiny town. There's something sinister, and potentially otherworldly going on, and the quirky theme park manager in town tries to capitalize on their unique situation. Similar to Peele's past projects, you'll never see anything coming in this new film that will keep you guessing on the edge of your seat until the very end. Sure, Halloween may be over but it's not too late to check out this eerie film if you missed it in theaters earlier this year.

Watch the trailer here.

Paramount Plus

Show: Tulsa King

Release Date: Nov. 13

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza

Yellowstone Season 5 is coming out in November, but it's not the only notable project from series creator Taylor Sheridan. Sylvester Stallone takes on his first leading role in a TV series as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a New York mob guy who gets out of prison after 25 years and gets sent to set up a new criminal enterprise in the quiet town of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Watch the trailer here.

AMC Plus

Show: The Walking Dead

Release Date: Final three episodes start Nov. 6

Starring: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The Walking Dead premiered on AMC 12 years ago and became one of the most popular TV shows of all time. It masterfully mixed elements of a classic western with a post-apocalyptic tale of what happens to humanity in the event of a zombie apocalypse. Beloved cast members have come and gone throughout its 11 seasons, but it's time for the story, inspired by the popular comic book series, to come to an end. Multiple spin-offs have taken off over the years, but nothing compares to the original series that started everything. The final three episodes will air in November, and you can see what happens to all of your favorite characters.

Watch the trailer here.

HBO Max

Movie: A Christmas Story Christmas

Release Date: Nov. 17

Starring: Peter Billingsley, Zack Ward, Erinn Hayes

Fans of the original Christmas Story rejoice! Peter Billingsley is back as Ralphie. This time Ralphie is an adult who returns to his childhood home on Cleveland Street, hoping to share the magic of Christmas, like he experienced, with his kids. His Old Man has passed on, which Ralphie must come to terms with. And he also reconnects with some of his childhood friends. Billingsley has a writing credit for this script, which looks like it might have the same charm, humor and heart as the original classic.

Watch the trailer here.

