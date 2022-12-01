December has finally arrived, which means it's time to crank up the Christmas music, revisit all of your favorite family Christmas movies, and enjoy time with loved ones during the most magical time of the year. While it's the one time of year we get to unapologetically watch all of the old classics, it's always fun to tune into new seasonal content. All of the major streaming platforms are seriously delivering this year with solid new Christmas content in 2022, and we've rounded up everything coming up in the new month that's worth watching.

Whether you're looking for a romantic holiday film and need a break from all your Hallmark binging or prefer tuning into a festive music special, there's a little something for everyone in the month of December. Here are all of the best festive picks from each of the major streaming platforms this month.

Netflix

Series: I Believe in Santa

Release Date: Dec. 14

Starring: Christina Moore, John Ducey, Violet McGraw, Sachin Bhatt

Over the past few years, Netflix has proven to be a worthy opponent to Hallmark in the world of feel-good Christmas content. With the Christmas Prince and Christmas Switch franchises as popular as they are, Netflix really knows what they're doing to capture the same magic of the season that draws people to Hallmark's festive content every year. If you've already caught up on some of the latest additions to Netflix this season, including Lindsay Lohan's big comeback, add I Believe in Santa to your watch list.

The official synopsis reads, "After five happy months dating Tom, Lisa's horrified to learn he's obsessed with her least favorite holiday. Is it time to give Christmas another chance?"

Add to that the fact that Lisa thinks Tom might be the man of her dreams but discovers that not only does he love Christmas, but he still believes in Santa Claus. This has a lot of potential to be entertaining and undoubtedly heartwarming, watching Lisa understand the meaning of the season as she continues to fall for Tom.

Hulu

TV Special: CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere

Release Date: Dec. 9

Hosted by Carly Pearce

The day after the 13th annual CMA Country Christmas airs on ABC, it will be available to watch on Hulu. Countless incredible country stars have hosted this festive special over the years, including Reba McEntire, as pictured above. This year, Carly Pearce will be hosting the show featuring performances by Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and The War And Treaty.

Amazon Prime

Movie: Something from Tiffany's

Release Date: Dec. 9

Starring: Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson

There's really nothing better than a romantic comedy to warm the soul, especially if it's set during the holiday season. Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine produced this new holiday film based on Melissa Hill's novel of the same name. Set in New York City, arguably one of the most magical places to be during Christmas time, things get a little crazy when a little blue box from Tiffany's (you know what that means) ends up in the wrong hands and leads couples Rachel and Gary (Deutch and Ray Nicholson) and Ethan and Vanessa (Sampson and Shay Mitchell) to discover who they're really meant to be with.

Peacock

Movie: Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Release Date: Dec. 2

Starring: Dolly Parton, Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker

It's pretty clear that Dolly Parton loves the holiday season since this isn't her first time releasing a festive Christmas film. Her latest feature this year will include a slew of high-profile special guests, including Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams, as well as her goddaughter Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon.

The official synopsis sounds seriously inspiring and full of a certain kind of holiday magic you can only get from Dolly Parton:

"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique "mountain magic" she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Throughout the movie's production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men. When it's time for her big special to air live, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future."

Paramount Plus

Movie: A Nashville Country Christmas

Release Date: Dec. 25

Starring: Tanya Tucker, Ana Ortiz and Keith Carradine

It's Christmas in Nashville, and country legend Tanya Tucker is starring in her very own Christmas movie. That's right! This isn't a TV special, she's actually acting, and based on the trailer, she looks like she's holding her own opposite Oscar winner Keith Carradine. How sweet does the official synopsis sound?

"Overwhelmed by her high-powered agent, a bombastic Hollywood director, and a totally tricked-out, off-base holiday spectacular, a country music superstar bolts from her outrageous lifestyle, seeking a haven at her grandma's Tennessee farm. Rather than refuge, she finds romance when she reconnects with her handsome ex, a return to her musical roots, and an unexpected family when she discovers three clever kids who've outsmarted the foster care system are living at the family homestead at Christmas."

AMC Plus

Movie: Christmas with the Campbells

Release Date: Dec. 2

Starring: Brittany Snow, Justin Long

If you love Hallmark movies but have always wished they were rated a bit more PG-13...this is for you. Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers) and Peter Billingsley (A Christmas Story) had a pretty brilliant idea to take the cheesy, feel-good stories we all love from the Hallmark channel and make them a bit more naughty. Essentially if all of those TV movie characters were unfiltered and said exactly what they wanted to. The duo even went so far as to hire an actual Hallmark writer to co-write the script. The story follows Jessie (Snow), who gets dumped right before the holidays. Her ex-boyfriend's family invites her to spend Christmas with them anyways since he won't be there, but someone else is...his handsome cousin.

HBO Max

Movie: A Hollywood Christmas

Release Date: Dec. 1

Starring: Jessika Van, Josh Swickard, Anissa Borrego

What happens when a Christmas movie director actually finds herself living in a Christmas movie plot? Jessica is an up-and-coming director who has made a career for herself working on holiday films. A handsome network executive threatens to shut down her current project, placing her right in the middle of her own Christmas story. Small-town girl meets big-city boy, and Christmas is in jeopardy. And, of course, sparks fly. Will she find love and make her movie happen in the ultimate Christmas miracle? Probably, but it sounds like it will be a fun watch seeing it all unfold.

