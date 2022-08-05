It's hard to keep up with what's worth watching, so we're here to help. Wide Open Country will be sharing our picks each month from all of the big streaming platforms with our favorite recommendations to watch. From new releases to old classics you might have missed, here are all of our streaming picks for the month of August.

Netflix

Movie: Look Both Ways

Release Date: Aug. 17

Starring: Lili Reinhart, Luke Wilson, David Corenswet, Danny Ramirez

This new Netflix film reminds me of some of my favorite Hallmark movies in the best way possible. Lili Reinhart stars as Natalie, whose life takes an interesting turn on the eve of her college graduation. She gets a glimpse of two different realities, one where she gets pregnant and stays in her Texas hometown to become a mom, and another where she pursues her dream job in Los Angeles. Doesn't this sound just like a Hallmark Christmas movie where the heroine gets a glimpse of what could have been and realizes she had the best route all along? I'm not sure if that's the direction things will go in Look Both Ways, but I'm definitely tuning in to find out this month.

Hulu

Movie: Hostile Territory

Release Date: Aug. 24

Starring: Matt McCoy, Brad Leland, Brea Bee, Lew Temple

This new western is based on an incredible true story. Following the Civil War, a former P.O.W. returns home to discover that his wife has died and his children, assuming his death as well, were sent away on an orphan train. Along with another former soldier, some Native American sharpshooters, and a freed slave, they race against time to stop the train as it enters enemy territory before all hope is lost.

Amazon Prime

Show: A League of Their Own

Release Date: Aug. 12

Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo

The 1992 film starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell is an absolute classic so it's no wonder someone wanted to recreate it as a TV series. This new series brings back the story of the Rockford Peaches, a professional women's baseball team traveling the country in an ever-changing post-WWII America. Since you get more time to tell a story with a series, this new show will take this beloved tale a step further and explore issues of race and sexuality in addition to all the history and sports. Not to mention, O'Donnell is set to make a guest appearance in the first season, a nod to the original that paved the way.

Epix

Show: My Life as a Rolling Stone

Release Date: Aug. 7

Starring: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts

This docuseries will give an inside look at the legendary rock band the Rolling Stones. Each episode will focus on a different member of the band, starting with lead singer Mick Jagger. Guitarist Keith Richards comes next, followed by bassist Ronnie Wood. The mini-series will end with a touching tribute to drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in 2021.

AMC Plus

Show: Tales of The Walking Dead

Release Date: Aug. 14

Starring: Olivia Munn, Samantha Morton, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu and Jillian Bell

AMC's The Walking Dead may have been a zombie show, but at its heart, it was a modern western. Just read this spot on Reddit thread explaining the facts. Based on the comic books, the original series followed a group of survivors living in a lawless land following a zombie apocalypse, but we aren't done just yet. Tales of The Walking Dead is the latest in a slew of newly announced spinoffs to continue following this fascinating reality. It's an anthology series that features various separate stories in this universe that potentially ends up tying back to the original storyline. There are some pretty big names joining The Walking Dead world so I'm excited to see how it all ties together.

HBO Max

Movie: Slow West

Release Date: Aug. 1

Starring: Kodi Smit-McPhee; Michael Fassbender; Ben Mendelsohn; Caren Pistorius; Rory McCann

This 2015 western was included on our list of the best westerns of the past 20 years, so if you haven't seen it yet, now is your chance. A bounty hunter (Fassbender) agrees to escort a Scottish teenager (Smit-McPhee) through the Colorado wilderness as he searches for his long-lost love who left home under mysterious circumstances. They are pursued by a ruthless outlaw on their journey that gets more perilous than they realized. Michael Fassbender is pretty much always great, as is Ben Mendelsohn, so this is absolutely a must-watch for all western fans.

