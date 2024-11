What Time Does Voting Open On Election Day And When Does Polls Close?

November 5th is Election Day in what may be one of the most divided and dramatic elections to date. If you are to vote, you need to know exactly when your local polls open and close so you can make it on time.

Thanks to the multiple time zones and varying open and close times, it can feel like a headache figuring out how early and late you can push it if you're working that day. Especially if you're in a state with more than one time zone.

Below, I've simplified the open and close times for all the states. I have converted the opening and closing times into each of the states' native time zone(s). Please note that some polls in some states may have a varying opening and close time, so if you're arriving early or late please double-check with your local poll.

Polls Open And Close Times On Election Day

Alabama

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

Alaska

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Arizona

Polls open: 6 am.

Polls close: 7pm.

Arkansas

Polls open: 7:30 am.

Polls close: 7:30 pm.

California

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 8pm.

Colorado

Polls open: 6 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Connecticut

Polls open: 6 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Delaware

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

District of Columbia

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Florida

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

Georgia

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

Hawai'i

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

Idaho

Polls open: 8 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Illinois

Polls open: 6 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

Indiana

Polls open: 6 am.

Polls close: 6 pm.

Iowa

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Kansas

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

Kentucky

Polls open: 6 am.

Polls close: 6 pm.

Louisiana

Polls open: 6 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Maine

Polls open: 6 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Maryland

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Massachusetts

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Michigan

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Minnesota

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Mississippi

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

Missouri

Polls open: 6 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

Montana

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Nebraska

Central Time

Polls open: 8 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Mountain Time

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

Nevada

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

New Hampshire

Varies by municipality.

New Jersey

Polls open: 6 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

New Mexico

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

New York

Polls open: 6 am.

Polls close: 9 pm.

North Carolina

Polls open: 6:30 am.

Polls close: 7:30 pm.

North Dakota

Polls open: 7 to 9 am.

Polls close: 7 to 9 pm.

Ohio

Polls open: 6:30 am.

Polls close: 7:30 pm.

Oklahoma

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

Oregon

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Pennsylvania

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Rhode Island

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

South Carolina

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

South Dakota

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

Tennessee

Varies by county.

Texas

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

Utah

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Vermont

Polls open: 5 to 10 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

Virginia

Polls open: 6 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

Washington

Polls open: Varies.

Polls close: 8 pm.

West Virginia

Polls open: 6:30 am.

Polls close: 7:30 pm.

Wisconsin

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 8 pm.

Wyoming

Polls open: 7 am.

Polls close: 7 pm.

There you have it, all the open and close times for the polls tomorrow. If you need further clarification, please reach out to your local polls. They'll be happy to help.