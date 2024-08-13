What Nev Schulman's Major Injury Means For Future Of 'Catfish'?

For more than a decade, Nev Schulman has been the face of Catfish. However, the TV host recently shared the news that he broke his neck in a traffic accident.

If you're a fan of the show, you're probably wondering what that means for its future. There are a couple of possibilities when it comes to Catfish. For one, it should be noted that doctors expect Schulman to make a full recovery. The TV icon shared a video of himself already standing on his feet following the accident.

However, depending on the severity, broken necks can take weeks or even months to recover. While Schulman didn't become paralyzed, he did experience two pretty nasty fractures. If I was a betting man, I would predict that Catfish would have a delay or a hiatus. While Schulman recovers, he will want to spend time with family and probably won't want to travel. The show just aired 11 episodes from season 9 earlier this year. Season 8 went for almost 100 episodes, so maybe they have some already filmed to tide fans over until then.

Alternatively, they could return to a PC-style remote format if Schulman is feeling up to it. During the pandemic, they filmed the show via a computer screen rather than meeting in person. Throughout its run, Catfish has had several co-hosts. The show originally started with Max Joseph helping out Schulman. He frequently left for other ventures with guest hosts filling in. Later, Kamie Crawford replaced him full time.

Maybe, the show will bring in a guest host for Schulman while he recovers.

Nev Schulman Talks Recovery

On Instagram, Schulman opened up about his injury. He was on his way to pick his son up from school

He said, "I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact in some ways, I'm glad I didn't. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn't). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn't)."

He continued, "I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I'm not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS. The incredible knowledge and care from everyone in the medical community has been so remarkable. Starting with the EMS and on to the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU. It's hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again."

Schulman said he's thankful to be alive. He wrote, "I'm lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery. And I'm really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward."