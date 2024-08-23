What Nancy Pelosi Actually Dropped at the DNC, According to Source

Eagle-eyed viewers were shocked when former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to drop something on stage during the Democratic National Convention. The politician went viral after several viewers claimed it was toilet paper failing from her pants. However, sources close to Pelosi are singing a different tune.

Speaking with The New York Post, a source says it was actually note cards, not toilet paper. I'll let you be the judge of the situation yourself. But based on the images and video available, the piece of paper does look decidedly square-shaped, sort of like a note card. Unless you live in a three-ply house, toilet paper seems to be a bit flimsier and less likely to make a perfect square.

Still, that hasn't stopped Pelosi from becoming a meme online with some viewers sticking with the toilet paper theory. At one point, Vice President Kamala Harris' godson Alexander Hudlin took to the stage. His shoe hit against the paper turning it over and revealing a more firm geometrical shape. If it was toilet paper, it would have likely stuck to his shoe.

"It was note cards, the source said. They said Pelosi kept the note cards folded up and that it contained her speech for the evening. So far the video has garnered millions of views.

Toilet paper fell out of Nancy Pelosi’s pant leg when she walked onto stage. pic.twitter.com/yOqCsJjHqn — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 22, 2024

Nancy Pelosi Goes Viral Even Malaysian political commentator Ian Miles Cheong went with the toilet paper theory. "Stagehands are quarreling: 'Who's going to pick it up? Not me! You! No, you! Not gonna happen!'" wrote one user. Another wrote, "Remember everyone, Pelosi as Speaker was so full of s—t that the whole country ran out of toilet paper."

Another wrote, "Wow, embarrassing and yet completely in context with the BS she was about to unleash."

For those who already made up their mind, the source isn't likely to change their thoughts. Pelosi took the stage as part of the DNC's celebration. She delivered a brief speech and then exited. During her speech, she said Joe Biden has "one of the most successful presidencies of modern times."

California Democratic congressional candidate Lateefah Simon took the stage after her. The piece of paper remained on the floor for Simon's speech. However, someone removed it before Oprah Winfrey took the stage.