What Lainey Wilson Did After Winning Entertainer Of The Year At The ACM Awards

I'm sure some might be wondering what Lainey Wilson might be up to after a massive night for her at the ACM Awards. Let her call it, she's celebrating with the people who helped get her here.

Talking with People Magazine on the red carpet, she dove into detail on post-show plans. ""I'm sure I'll be hanging out somewhere with Jelly Roll, my boy, and Bunnie [Xo] somewhere," Wilson lists, "I'll probably hang out with my parents."

Not long after, Wilson includes her boyfriend Duck Hodges, who was networking or just plain mingling with those at the show. "Duck is great. Duck is running around here too," she grins. "He's buddies with all the artists. When they see me and him together they're like, 'Duck!' and I'm like... they choose him!"

Besides hang out with friends and family, Wilson has huge plans in store for the rest of 2024. Releasing on all streaming services, she is releasing her 5th studio album Whirlwind on August 23rd. She describes the album as a reflection of her own life and hopes it can do some good for listeners. "That's what my life has been the last couple years," she captions on Instagram, announcing the album. "I hope this record brings peace to your 'whirlwind' and wraps its arms around you like it did me when I was writing and recording it."

Lainey Wilson Won Big at ACM Awards, Fans Skeptical

There were some people who took aim at Lainey Wilson and her big night, regardless if she deserved it or not. The way they see it, someone like Morgan Wallen always deserves it more and is being robbed at these awards shows. One X user replied in an outrage, "Why do yall keep robbing @MorganWallen? I mean it's so blatant." "Y'all should be ashamed of yourselves!! Give Morgan his flowers!! Dude is crushing it," she continues.

Another finds this all to be an anointment she didn't earn. They sigh, "Why is @laineywilson constantly winning these huge accolades? Mediocre voice and nowhere near the level of other huge country singers? Getting tedious watching her win for doing zilch."