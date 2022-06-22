 
Wide Open Country
NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 10: Carrie Underwood is inducted as the newest member of The Grand Ole Opry by fellow Opry member Garth Brooks. Brooks presented Underwood with The Opry Members Award, The award's wooden base is made from the Pews at The Ryman Auditorium, The first home of The Grand Ole Opry. The induction ceremony was held during OPRY LIVE on GAC which Carrie performed 3 songs on May 10, 2008 and NASHVILLE, TN - CIRCA 1958: (L-R) Hall Willis, Ginger Willis and Tommy Hill stand next to Ira Louvin and Charlie Louvin of the country brothers duo "The Louvin Brothers" as they pose for a portrait outside the Ryman Auditorium, home of the Grand Ole Opry, in circa 1958 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Rick Diamond/WireImage and Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Music

All Our Questions About the Grand Ole Opry, Answered

By |
Advertisement

Stepping inside the Grand Ole Opry House's hallowed circle --a former part of the original Ryman Auditorium flooring-- will always be special for country artists, be it new faces gracing the show's famous stage for the first time or veterans who've spent decades entertaining country fans in radio land. Likewise, sitting in the audience for a live show or scoping out the artists' dressing rooms during a backstage tour will remain on the bucket lists of music lovers worldwide.

Read on for answers to common questions about the Opry that'll add context about why the show that made country music famous holds such high regard in the minds and hearts of artists and fans.

When Did the Grand Ole Opry Start?

Country singer songwriters The Carter Family (Maybelle Carter on Guitar, Helen Carter on accordion, Ernie Newton on Bass with dancers June Carter Cash and Anita Carter) on stage at the Grand Ole Opry in 1951 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bob Grannis/Getty Images

Launched on Nov. 28, 1925 by longtime announcer and WSM AM program director George D. Hay, the Grand Ole Opry went on transform Nashville into Music City. It's America's longest-running radio show (second globally to the BBC's Shipping Forecast) and continues to showcase a variety of talents each Saturday night (and other nights during the week), from comedians and square dancers to a wide range of musical acts.

The Grand Ole Opry and the rival WLS-AM Barn Dance in Chicago played pivotal roles in the early spread of country music by broadcasting the genre directly into America's living rooms. The Opry can still be heard on WSM, as well as Channel 132 on Sirius Satellite Radio and via the show's website. In addition, the show currently airs on the Opry's television home, Circle.

Advertisement

Where is the Grand Ole Opry Located?

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 16: (NO U.S. TABLOID SALES) U.S. President Richard Nixon plays the piano during the dedication of the Grand Ole Opry March 16, 1974 in Nashville, Tennessee.

David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

In 1972, the Opryland USA theme park opened on farmland previously owned by local sausage manufacturer Rudy's Farm. Two years later, the Opry relocated to the property's band-new Grand Ole Opry House.

The Grand Ole Opry House opened its doors on March 16, 1974 with a broadcast featuring a special guest playing a few songs on piano: President Richard Nixon. It remains the show's permanent home, outlasting Opryland USA, which closed in 1997.

Past Homes of the Grand Ole Opry

(Original Caption) 10/25/1970- Nashville, TN- Since 1925, Ryman Auditorium has been the "home" of the Grand Ole Opry and the national headquarters of foot-stomping, tear-jerking country music. By the spring of 1972, the red brick walls and stained glass windows will cease to echo the sounds of western music. At that time, not too far away, will be the new Opry House, surrounded by a series of specialty shops, restaurants, a motel and rides for the kids.

Bettmann / Contributor

Even the most casual country music fans associate the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville with some of the Opry's biggest superstars and most historic moments. However, it wasn't the original home of the show.

From its Nov. 1925 debut through Oct. 1934, the National Life and Accident Insurance Company's main office hosted its nascent radio station (WSM stands for the company's slogan, We Shield Millions) and what became its flagship show-- then called the WSM Barn Dance. The Opry Entertainment Group and WSM Radio are among the properties currently owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Advertisement

After public demand to see old favorites and new stars on the Opry stage outgrew the 500-seat expansion to WSM's Studio C, the program jumped between several homes. First came the Hillsboro Theater (now independent film destination the Belcourt Theatre) from Oct. 1934 to June 1936. The Dixie Tabernacle, a space in East Nashville built for Christian camp meetings, hosted the show from June 1936 to July 1939. Between June 1939 and June 1943, Opry shows took place in its fanciest home to date, the War Memorial Auditorium.

In June 1943, the Opry's widespread acclaim necessitated a move to the 2,300 seat Ryman Auditorium. The historic venue was in ill repair by the time the Opry House opened in 1974, forcing the Mother Church of Country Music to cease operations until the 1990s. The beloved music venue remains one of Tennessee's top tourist attractions, in part because it's conveniently located off Lower Broadway and is walking distance from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Who All is an Opry Member?

Little Big Town invites Kelsea Ballerini to become a member of The Grand Ole Opry at The Grand Ole Opry on March 5, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

John Shearer/Getty Images

As of June 20, 2022, there are 68 living, standing members of the Grand Ole Opry cast. The roster ranges from Country Music Hall of Fame members (Bill Anderson, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs) to the guiding voices of modern bluegrass (Rhonda Vincent) and mainstream country (Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley).

Counting those who've died, there's been 219 individuals or acts to join the cast since the tradition began in 1925 with Uncle Jimmy Thompson.

Advertisement

How are New Opry Members Selected?

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 03: Singer-songwriter Carly Pearce (R) is joined on stage by Trisha Yearwood during her Induction to the Grand Ole Opry at Grand Ole Opry House on August 03, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Guidelines for who gets to be an Opry member have always been loose, with the show's website admitting that "there's no magic formula or secret code that grants access to one of the most coveted invitations in all of music."

Ultimately, it's up to the show's management. Being liked and respected by the Opry brass and being a regular Opry performer known to sell tickets or attract viewership and listenership should do the trick for rising stars, current heavy-hitters and legends yet to receive an invite.

In recent years, invites to join the Opry cast have become public displays of musical affection that are heartwarming and, in many cases, hilarious. For instance, Little Jimmy Dickens climbed a step stool in 2003 to invite Trace Adkins eye to eye. In 2021, what Pearce thought was a video shoot to discuss her experience working at Dollywood was an elaborate setup for Dolly Parton herself to pop a coveted question.

Are Opry Memberships Permanent?

Country singer songwriter Hank Williams performs with the Drifting Cowboys (Jerry Rivers on Fiddle, Sammy Pruett on electric Guitar, Howard Watts on bass) on stage at the Grand Ole Opry in 1951 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bob Grannis/Getty Images

A short list of Opry members were removed over the years from the cast, be it to pursue other interests (Carl Smith) or because of missed shows (Hank Williams), bad behavior (a three-year absence for Johnny Cash) or an inability to make the required number of Opry dates due to touring demands (Willie Nelson).

Advertisement

The appearance requirement changed over time, going from the strict 26 shows per year rule in 1963 to 20 the following year. The minimum dropped in 2000 to 12. The expectation to frequently perform on Opry broadcasts explains why such artists operating outside of Nashville as George Strait and Merle Haggard never made sense as members.

READ MORE: Elvis Made His Opry Debut in 1954. It Didn't Go Well

Related Videos

 
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]