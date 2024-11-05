What Is Donald Trump And Kamala Harris Doing On Election Day?

Election day is finally here and the race appears to be as close as anyone can imagine. With millions having cast their votes via mail-in ballots or lining up to vote on election day, Americans are eager to find out who will lead their nation for the following four years. And while expectations are high, many voters also wonder what's on the agenda today for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Donald Trump Cast Vote

Reports say that Harris had already voted by mail before election day, so you will probably not see the democratic nominee appearing at any polling place. That's not true for Trump, who cast his vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida. He also talked with reporters and evaluated his campaign performance in comparison to the ones in 2020 and 2016.

"I think it was maybe the best of the three," Trump told reporters. "We did great in the first one. We did much better in the second one but something happened. And this was the best. I would say this was the best campaign we've run." He insisted that not knowing the final election results at the end of the day should "never happen" and that he hasn't prepared a speech for Tuesday night, according to The Hill.

Kamala Harris Closes Her Campaign

Kamala Harris spent her last day before election day campaigning in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Celebrities such as Lady Gaga, will.i.am, Ricky Martin, Jon Bon Jovi, and Oprah Winfrey, among others, performed and spoke to voters before Harris took the stage and addressed her thousands of voters.

"We started this fight 107 days ago. And it has not been a fight against something, but a fight for something," Harris said. "It's about our love for our country, and our faith in a future that we will build together with energy and joy."

Presidential Election Watch Parties

Donald Trump is expected to host an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Kamala Harris is in Washington D.C. and will hold her election watch party at her alma mater, Howard University. This is the first time in history a presidential election watch party will be held on a college campus.