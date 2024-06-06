What Is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease? A Look at Alan Jackson’s Health Battle In His Own Words

People who love Alan Jackson and his music - and who doesn't? - are fretting about their favorite country performer's health and future. The "Chattahoochee" vocalist has been upfront about his serious medical situation, which has caused his fans to worry and wonder what it means for his career.

Jackson, 65, a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, was diagnosed in 2011 with a rare neurological disorder called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, or CMT. He went public with this news in 2021, according to Parade.

Will it affect his ability to record and his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour? What's the latest news about his condition?We looked for answers to those questions. This is what we discovered.

What Is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease?

It Results in Nerve Damage

According to the Mayo Clinic, CMT is an inherited, degenerative condition that causes nerve damage, especially in the legs and arms, and makes muscles atrophy and weaken. Other potential effects include numbness, problems with mobility, and muscle spasms. The disease can worsen with time, eventually affecting the arms and hands.

Tripping and falling is a complication of CMT which some people experience, along with respiratory issues, difficulty talking, and swallowing.

How Many People Have CMT?

CMT is very rare. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke states that just 126,000 people in the United States have it.

Is There a Cure and Is it Deadly?

CMT is not curable or lethal. There are treatment choices that can mitigate its effects, such as meds for pain, orthopedic devices, and physical therapy.

What Has Alan Jackson Said About His Condition?

Jackson Acknowledged in 2021 That His Symptoms Were Becoming Noticeable

Jackson may have decided to reveal his health status because the physical difficulties it caused him were getting more conspicuous. In 2021, he candidly told TODAY what life was like for him living with CMT.

"I have this neuropathy and neurological disease. It's genetic that I inherited from my daddy ... There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years," Jackson explained. "And it's getting more and more obvious. And I know I'm stumbling around on stage. And now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable."

He Has Talked Optimistically About His Future

Three years ago, Jackson sure didn't sound like he was planning to hang up his mic or guitar anytime soon.

"I never wanted to do the big retirement tour, like people do, then take a year off and then come back. I think that's kinda cheesy. And I'm not saying I won't be able to tour. I'll try to do as much as I can."

Is Alan Jackson Retiring?

Jackson Has Extended His Tour

Touring takes an immense amount of energy and stamina, not only for the actual performances, but for the constant traveling, rehearsals, preparation, and media appearances.

Despite his medical condition, however, Jackson has extended his tour, which began back in 2022, by ten additional concert dates, beginning on August 2, 2024 in Boston, and ending in Milwaukee on May 17, 2025, reported People.

He Promises To Outdo Himself for This Tour

Jackson is prioritizing his loyalty to his fans over personal issues like his physical condition. He clearly intends to headline a memorable musical capstone to his remarkable career.

In a statement on his website dated May 30, 2024, Jackson wrote, "I've been touring for over 30 years - my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way...and I'm enjoying spending more time at home. But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I'm going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call." The statement also pointed out that a dollar from each ticket someone purchases for Last Call will go to supporting the CMT Research Foundation.

However, Alan Jackson Appears Done With Touring After These Dates

In a video, Jackson said, "Have had a wonderful career, and getting into my twilight years. All my daughters are grown, and I got one grandchild and one on the way. Enjoy spending more time at home, and don't want to be away like I had to be in my younger days. I don't tour as much now as I did 10 years ago. But I think it's getting time to start thinking about hanging it up full-time."

However, the singer may continue to write and record music and perform sporadically.

He's Still Writing Songs As Well

Jackson's creative juices are evidently still flowing. He said on his daughter's podcast, In Joy Life, via FoxNews.com, "I'm always scribbling down ideas and thinking about melodies ... I feel like there'll be some more music to come, yes."

Jackson's Wife, Denise, Is a Huge Comfort to Him

She Was His High School Sweetheart

Jackson and his wife, Denise, first connected in high school and married in 1979, according to Us Weekly, and are the parents of three adult daughters - Mattie, Ali, and Dani.

Their love story is inspiring and poignant. As Denise said on TODAY in 2021, "When I'm down, he lifts me up. When he's down, I try to lift him up. The happy side of that is we've had a fairy tale life."

Jackson Is Equally Devoted to Denise

When Jackson accepted the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMA Awards in 2022, he spoke movingly of Denise's presence in his life and what it has meant to him.

"We started out as teenagers, and she's hung in there and rode this roller-coaster ride with me for 40-something years now," Jackson mentioned. "I'm probably not always the easiest person to love, but she's hung in there and helped me through hard times, and we've shared great times. The good and the bad, the happy and the sad. We've survived a lot."