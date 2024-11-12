Where Is Caleb Johnson Now After 'American Idol'?

We were wondering about the post-American Idol career of Caleb Johnson, who is now 33. You may recall he won the thirteenth season of Idol. Per Blue Ridge Public Radio, he has had his share of rocky moments, along with significant milestones, after the show.

According to the outlet in 2019, Johnson had convincingly demonstrated that he was "a powerhouse rock n roll vocalist. He proved he could pull off Steven Tyler, Steve Perry, Robert Plant." But all was not totally smooth sailing for Johnson. Still, he persevered.

Not long after his Idol win, he released an album, Testify. Then came another in 2019, Born from Southern Ground on his label, Big Johnson Records. It clearly meant a lot to him, personally and professionally.

"It was my vision, it was my baby. I wrote that record, I co-produced that record, I funded that record. That was nobody else telling me what to do."

He explained, "The show [Idol} got canceled on FOX like two years after I won, so all the contracts were null and void. The management company shut down, they went bankrupt, and I went like 'Hallelujah,' and that was it. I was a new man."

Johnson was probably referring to the recording deal that each Idol victor gets. The winners allegedly had scant control over the whole process. That did not keep him down, though. He just shifted gears.

What else did Caleb Johnson do? For one thing, he toured with Trans-Siberian Orchestra in 2018. He will tour with them this winter too. Other good things were in store for him as well.

Per wpdh.com, he said, "I have always been a huge Meat Loaf fan. For me, Meat Loaf's music has always held a special place in my heart. From a little child going through my dad's record collection and discovering the Bat Out of Hell record with the totally cool looking motorcycle on the cover. I would soon listen to the album and realize what a masterpiece it was from beginning to end."

Given his high level of appreciation for Meat Loaf and his artistic output, it wasn't surprising that Johnson had a Meat Loaf tribute show on October 18, 2024. Called Celebrating Meat Loaf, it was held in Middletown, New York.

In mid-2021, Johnson's album, Mountain Mojo Vol. 1, came out. Two years later, in 2023, he teamed with Meat Loaf's band, Neverland Express, for a release called Paradise Found: Bat Out Of Hell Reignited. Johnson toured with the band that same year.





