What Happened To Luke Bryan's Sister? Singer And His Wife Opened Their Hearts and Home To His Two Nieces And Nephew

You know Luke Bryan as a talented country singer and judge on American Idol. His big grin, even bigger guffaw, and genial, laid-back demeanor have made him a truly relatable superstar.

What you may not be aware of, though, is just how generous and kind Bryan is. After major family tragedies, Bryan and his wife opened their home and hearts to his two nieces and a nephew, welcoming them as if they were their own children. We wanted to know more about Bryan's life as a devoted and caring dad to these three young people who lost their parents.

Three Tragedies Left Luke Bryan and His Family Reeling

What Happened to Luke Bryan's Brother?

Bryan's happy-go-lucky persona makes it seem as if he hasn't got a care in the world. But he has been dogged by a trio of unforeseen family tragedies. In 1996, Bryan's brother, Chris, died in a car accident, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was 26 years old.

Luke Bryan was 20. He had planned to head to Nashville the very next day to make his way in the capital of country music. The loss was particularly acute because Chris was Luke's "best friend and biggest supporter," reported Sunday TODAY in 2021.

What Happened to Luke Bryan's Sister?

Eleven years later, Bryan's sister, Kelly, died suddenly in 2007 at 39. It was yet another crushing death for the Bryans. Luke's wife, Caroline Boyer, whom he wed in 2006, said Kelly was "healthy, beautiful, and the best mom to ever walk this earth," reported The U.S. Sun.

Adding to the family's incalculable sorrow was the lack of a definite cause for Kelly's death. Bryan mused, "She was home with her 3-year-old, and it was like someone turned the lights out. They never determined what happened. The autopsies, the coroner, no one could figure it out."

What Happened to Luke Bryan's Brother-in-Law?

Fate wasn't done with the Bryans and their loved ones. Bryan's brother-in-law and Kelly's husband, Ben Lee Cheshire, 46, passed away from a heart attack during Thanksgiving weekend in 2014, according to Biography.com. His shocking death was even more cruel because he had been raising his and Kelly's three kids on his own.

They clearly needed parents, plus a loving, stable home - and Bryan and his wife vowed without hesitation to fill those needs.

"Now we have three children that have lost both their parents," he said, "so that becomes our new focus, to try to navigate and guide them through this life."

The Bryans' New Blended Family

Luke and Caroline Bryan Adopted His Sister's Three Kids

Bryan and his wife Caroline understood how dire this situation was for his late sister and brother-in-law's now-orphaned kids - Jordan, who was 20 at the time, 16-year-old Kris, and Til, 13. The Bryans didn't just decide to parent them; they adopted all three in 2015.

They Already Had Two Young Boys of Their Own

Kelly and Ben's children took their place in the family right beside Luke and Caroline's own two kids, 5-year-old Tatum "Tate" Christopher, and Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 7 years old.

Luke and Caroline Gave His Sister's Kids a Great Life

Interviewed by Robin Roberts two years later for an ABC News program, Caroline Bryan said with matter-of-fact certainty, "We never thought twice about it. We just did it."

Bryan was equally sanguine about the big changes in his family's life. "Obviously my nieces and nephew, they didn't ask for this, he told People in 2015. "Their life was amazing before Caroline and I took a more prominent role, even after losing their mother. Now my focus is trying to do what we can to help them."

Bryan again spoke about being his nieces' and nephew's uncle / dad to Billboard in 2015: "You don't want to sound like you love having them so much that you're glad it's the situation. But we're honored to be doing what we feel was the right thing."

He Walked His Niece Jordan Down the Aisle in 2021

Bryan proudly accompanied his beloved niece, Jordan, down the aisle when she tied the knot with her fiancé, Clint Eudy, in 2021, People reported. In one of those indelible moments that families and onlookers treasure, he patiently adjusted her bridal veil exactly as a father would.

Later on, Bryan twirled Jordan around the dance floor to "You'll Be In My Heart" by Phil Collins. We can only imagine that it was a precious, tender sight for everyone there.

Adjusting to Challenges as a Family

Bryan is straightforward and realistic about the challenges he and Caroline have faced in rearing five kids. Still, you get the feeling that they wouldn't have had it any other way. For him, it's all about never giving up or giving in to grief and pain.

As he said to ABC News in 2015, "We feel like if we just stay positive through this, maybe we'll be a positive inspiration for people that had these things happen to 'em. You just have to plow on and play the hand that's dealt."