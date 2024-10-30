What Happened To Laine Hardy After 'American Idol'?

When a singer wins American Idol, you figure they have it made hands down. You expect them to become a household name like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood did. That does not always happen, though. The path to stardom and success for some of the victors is not always linear or smooth. Sometimes, somebody's career proceeds unevenly. Take Laine Hardy, for example. He won season 17 of Idol and has really had his ups and downs since then. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2021, but has had some rocky times since then. Let's find out about Hardy's personal and professional trajectory.

Hardy Posted Last Year On Instagram That He Was 'Looking Forward To The Next Chapter' Of His Life

He Prioritized Being Grateful And Pious

Hardy, 24, who is from Livingston, Louisiana, wrote on Instagram , "Looking forward to this next chapter of my life. I've learned to just simply be grateful for anything, good/bad, positive/negative. It shapes you from who you were to how you were to how you are to who you are now. Gods word became a crutch for me throughout this process & it will stick like glue forever. He loves & accepts everyone, I'm no different than any of you. He's a prayer away! All of my praise goes unto Him & glory always to Him for my success before, now, and hereafter. (Ephesians 6:10-18) Also Isaiah 28:16."

Hardy Was Arrested In 2022

He Allegedly Put A 'Recording Device' In A Former Girlfriend's Dorm Room

Per CBS42 last year, "East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said Hardy was enrolled in a pre-trial intervention program created for those with first-time misdemeanors. He said the singer's case could be dismissed if he completes all of the terms of the program. Hardy has not been billed by the DA or formally charged, Moore added."

There Were Other Bumps In The Road For Laine Hardy

He Exited His Record Label

Hardy was with Disney Music Group. He left them to go "in a new direction," as he stated at the time last year. He created a GoFundMe page so he could pay for essentials like instruments and music production. It was disabled after bringing in less than $4,000.

His web site lists no tour dates at this time. It says that Hardy's debut album, Here's To Anyone, is out now. It was released in September 2021.