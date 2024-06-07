What Happened To Kenedi Anderson After She Mysteriously Dropped Out Of 'American Idol'?

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson turned heads when she appeared on the show in 2022. She even earned a coveted platinum ticket. However, Anderson shocked audiences when she mysteriously dropped out of the competition.

Anderson cited personal reasons as her reason for quitting. She didn't elaborate any further. So what has Anderson been up to? Well, she's continued to focus on music and more recently took a big step with her gospel work. On Instagram, she revealed that she was going on a mission trip.

She wrote, "I've chosen to serve a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Dedicating 18 months of my life to serve my Lord and Savior is the least I can do after all God has blessed me with. I hope to return a more Christlike and charitable person. I also hope to help others find the joy and peace that I have found in this gospel. All I've ever wanted to do with my music, is to help others feel healed & heard the way that I've felt those things through music. So hopefully this is one step closer to that goal. I truly believe that this is where I'm supposed to be in my life right now and what I'm supposed to be doing."

What Is The 'American Idol' Contestant Up To

However, she said she wanted to keep a focus on music. She said, "Something I want to clarify: I AM NOT QUITTING MUSIC :)) I am taking a break to focus on what God has called me to do, but I will be back before you know it! And you better believe that I'll be working harder than ever to put music out for y'all!!"

The former American Idol contestant continued, "Another thing I want to clarify: I can only speak for myself. Not for my church. Not for my family. Not for my friends. But I believe in God. If you do too, I respect you. If you don't, I respect you. With that being said, the God that I believe in loves EVERYONE. No matter who you are, what you believe, what you stand for, how you express yourself, who you love, etc. I hope that we can all give out love rather than hate. I believe that we can all live peacefully in a world where we don't all have to agree on everything. But we absolutely should all respect & love one another despite our differences."