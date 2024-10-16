What Goes Well With Lasagna? 3 Best Side Dishes

Lasagna is a family-favorite recipe. After all, who wouldn't love stacked layers of delicious cheeses, veggies, meats, and spices? However, once you make this staple dish what do you serve with it? If you want to serve up the best meal, with lasagna as your main dish we have got you covered. Here are the 3 best side dishes that go well with lasagna.

Best Side Dishes For Lasagna

Pexels image by alleksana.

In this article, we are going to share with you the best 3 side dishes for lasagna. Each one has its own special flare to it. From comfort food, to healthy, to a combination you never knew you needed we are here to share all the culinary possibilities.

1. Garlic Bread

Shutterstock photo by Karthik_2411

This is your go-to side when thinking of lasagna. No Italian dish is complete without some fresh and crispy garlic bread. It is the perfect side to soak up any extra marinara sauce you may have left over. Also the refreshing crunch that comes with it will juxtapose the softness of the lasagna nicely. The similar garlic and cheesy flavors will blend easily with your main dish.

Southern Living has a great garlic bread recipe that is complete with its own homemade garlic-Parmesan butter. Talk about yum! This is definitely one of the best side dishes for lasagna.

2. Crisp And Cool Salad

Pexels image by Cup of Couple

If you thought traditional options were the only option for best side dishes for lasagna, think again. This is a great option if you are looking to offset the heaviness that can sometimes come with eating lasagna. A salad is a healthy option that will help you digest all that delicious cheesy goodness. While you can opt for any salad some may be better than others. Although Caesar is always a great choice, it is heavy on the cheese and dressing, so it sort of defeats the healthy purpose of the salad.

Instead, you could opt for more of a Mediterranean salad with fresh tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and fresh basil. You slice all of those ingredients and put them in a bowl with some sea salt, red wine vinegar, black pepper, and an Italian herb blend and voilà you have a refreshing salad. The coolness and crispness of this is a great contrast to the warmth and softness of the lasagna.

One last option, which is a personal favorite salad of mine, is a roasted kale salad with pumpkin seeds. You simply roughly chop the kale and massage it with a bit of olive oil, I personally use a spicy olive oil like chipotle to give it a bit of a kick. You then season the kale with sea salt, black pepper, and a little bit of garlic and onion powder. Then you take a handful of pumpkin seeds and toss them in a skillet with a bit of coconut oil and sea salt until they get golden and crispy. Top your salad with them and enjoy!

3. Roasted Squash

Shutterstock photo by Brent Hofacker

While this may not be your first thought when thinking of the best side dishes for lasagna, trust me it is a winner. An additional bonus...it is super easy to make. Simply take your squash and slice it in to pieces no more than 0.5 inch in thickness. Sprinkle your slices with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil. Then roast them in the oven at 400° for about 45 minutes or until desired consistency.

You can get creative with your squash too. If you want a more traditional route grab a yellow squash and keep it simple. If you want to switch up the flavor profile you could opt for a butternut squash and season it with butter and a bit of cinnamon and nutmeg. This naturally sweet flavor will contrast nicely with the saltiness of your lasagna.

The choices are endless and entirely up to you! Let us know if you try one of these best side dishes for lasagna. Happy cooking!