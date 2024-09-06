What Georgia School Shooter Colt Gray Allegedly Said After Deadly Shooting

Authorities arrested suspected Georgia school shooter Colt Gray following a deadly shooting that killed four and left multiple others injured.

Gray surrendered when a school resources officer confronted him. Following his arrest, Gray allegedly said three simple but haunting words to investigators. The New York Post reports that Gray said, "I did it."

Authorities are trying Gray as an adult with the four murders of two students and two teachers. Additionally, multiple people got injured in the shooting. Following his arrest, authorities interrogated Gray about the shooting and his motives. So far, they haven't released any new information.

Authorities accuse Gray of using an AR-15-style rifle to gun down several of his classmates and teachers at the Georgia school. They're also charging his father, Colin Gray, in the murders as well. Colin allegedly admitted to giving his son an AR-15 for Christmas.

This comes after Gray garnered attention from the FBI. The FBI became aware of threats the teen made online in 2023. He allegedly threatened to shoot up his middle school.

FBI Investigates Colt Gray

The FBI said, "In May 2023, the FBI's National Threat Operations Center received several anonymous tips about online threats to commit a school shooting at an unidentified location and time."

"The online threats contained photographs of guns. Within 24 hours, the FBI determined the online post originated in Georgia and the FBI's Atlanta Field Office referred the information to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office for action," it continued.

The FBI coordinated with local authorities on the matter.

It continued, "The Jackson County Sheriff's Office located a possible subject, a 13-year-old male, and interviewed him and his father. The father stated he had hunting guns in the house, but the subject did not have unsupervised access to them."

"The subject denied making the threats online. Jackson County alerted local schools for continued monitoring of the subject," it added.

Meanwhile, a local sheriff said the community was hurting.

"My heart hurts for these kids, my heart hurts for our community, but I want to make it very clear that hate will not prevail in this county," Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said. "I want that to be very clear and known. Love will prevail over what happened today."