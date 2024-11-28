What Are Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Doing For Thanksgiving? I Have The Answers

You may be surprised to know that your Thanksgiving plans aren't too dissimilar to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's plans.

People would typically expect celebrity legends like Taylor Swift to have over-the-top celebrations for festive events. They're also human too, however, and quiet, quality time with the family is as needed to them as it is to us. The DailyMail.com "recently uncovered" their plans for today.

The outlet uncovered that Swift's private plane made a round trip to Kansas City before immediately flying back to Nashville on Wednesday. Interestingly, Kelce's brother's own plane touched down in Nashville within the hour.

Kelce's mother, Donna, had previously mentioned that they weren't planning on hosting a big Thanksgiving dinner due to Travis' game on Black Friday. Donna also said that she wasn't expecting an appearance from Swift considering her huge tour.

It seems, however, with all these last-minute flights, that the family has gathered together for a private celebration.

With Swift's tour and Kelce's game, they will need to part ways almost immediately after. But people can always make time for the ones they love.

Perhaps some personal time with the family is just what both partners need right now.

Taylor Swift is struggling emotionally with her tour coming to and end. She's only got three shows left, and the singer doesn't know what she will do when it's all over. It's been such an ambitious and successful tour that I'm sure it'll leave a hole of sorts in her life when it's done.

Also, Travis Kelce is gearing up for a big game tomorrow between the Chiefs and the Raiders. He's expected back in Missouri this evening for training, so his time with his family will be limited.

I'm glad that they seem to have managed to get back together for Thanksgiving. Even the superstars need time to recharge, enjoy the company of their family, and reflect on what they're thankful for.