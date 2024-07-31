'Wet Hot American Summer' Star Reveals They Almost Died Filming New Movie

Elizabeth Banks, star of Wet Hot American Summer and others, revealed she almost left the mortal plane while filming her new movie Skincare.

The Wet Hot American Summer star said she almost choked to death. According to Banks, she experienced her first choking incident in a scary moment. To make matters worse, she was alone in her trailer while on a lunch break so no one was around to help her.

"I had my first ever choking incident," the actress revealed on Good Morning America. She said that she was eating lunch when a green pea got stuck in her throat. Banks quickly realized she was choking and tried to get help, but she couldn't even make a sound.

"I threw the door open — couldn't make any noise, was so afraid," she said. "It was terrifying." Fortunately for Banks, a crew member saved her life. He asked the star, "'Are you choking?'" The Wet Hot American Summer star managed to confirm that she was choking. The crew member then gave her the Heimlich maneuver.

The technique involves applying pressure to the abdomen region to push and clear the air ways. "He had to do it twice," Banks said. "His name is Julius. He is my guardian angel. Julius, I love you."

'Wet Hot American Summer' Star Almost Dies

Since she almost died, Banks encouraged others to know how to save someone who was choking. "Make sure you know how to do it," she insisted. "Talk to your friends and family about it." In the moment, Banks said don't worry about hurting someone or cracking a rib. It's important to save that person's life first and foremost.

"They're dying, so crack a rib if you have to," she said said. "I would've been fine with a cracked rib. I literally couldn't breathe, and it was super scary."

Banks isn't the only one who almost died from choking. Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson said her friend Tamra Judge once saved her life as well.

"We laugh about it now, but I was, like, 'You saved my life,' and she goes, 'You dumb cluck,'" she said.