‘West Wing’ Actor Josh Malina And His Wife Are Done After 28 Years Together

Josh Malina, 58, the talented, boyish-looking actor who played Will Bailey from 2002 to 2006 on the incisive political TV drama The West Wing, and his wife of 28 years are in the process of ending their marriage, according to TMZ.

The outlet reportedly has court documents about the split between Malina and his future ex, Melissa Merwin. The divorce was evidently initiated by her.

What's The Scoop On Josh Malina And Melissa Merwin's Marital Dissolve?

They Married In 1996

There doesn't seem to be a juicy scandal brewing behind the scenes related to this longtime Hollywood love match's demise. The reason reportedly given for the divorce is "irreconcilable differences." Merwin is allegedly looking for spousal support from Yale grad Malina, not a custody agreement or child support. Their two children, according to People, are now adults - a son, Avi, 22, and a daughter, Isabel, 26. The couple's exact date of separation is unclear.

How Josh Malina And Melissa Merwin Met

It's Was A Bit Of A Meet Cute

In 1992, the pair met via Melissa Merwin's sister and her hubby at the time, actor Timothy Busfield, who later had a role on The West Wing from 1999 to 2006. Merwin was a costume designer who worked on Point of No Return and Bad Girls.

They have kept their marriage and personal life mostly under wraps, not a easy feat in the entertainment ecosystem he prominently inhabits.

Malina did post a sweet tribute to his missus on Instagram on their 25th wedding anniversary on December 1, 2021.

He wrote, "I married this knockout 25 years ago today!," adding a double heart emoji. In the photo that shows them in their wedding finery, Malina is holding Merwin's hand. They look very young, in love, and eager to begin their life together. A winsome, sepia-toned moment to be sure.

Acting Was Always Josh Malina's Professional Ambition

As A Youngster He Loved The Marx Brothers, Charlie Chaplin, And Buster Keaton

According to IMDb, Malina sought a career as an actor all along. "I always wanted to be an actor. It sort of prevented that whole - I never had any of that kind of angsty period old and doing musicals at camp and community theater and plays at school; it was just always what I most enjoyed and always what I intended to pursue."

He says he loved classic comics like the Marx Brothers, Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. Good taste!