"There's a million ways to know yourself," Australian singer-songwriter Wesley Dean sings on his introspective new song. "And everybody's got to find the key."

"This Thing Called Life" is the latest release from Dean, who won Australian Idol in 2008 and is gearing up to release a new album this year.

The song explores the secrets we keep and the heartaches we endure throughout life.

"I wanted to capture a song that everyone could relate to in some way, from personal to world wide situations," Dean tells Wide Open Country. "The song is merely an observation and reflection of society with every reference in the song being based on real life...As a songwriter, I never wish to impose any bias on the listener. [I] simply pose questions and reflect what interests me upon our reflective journeys' through this thing called life."

Watch the video premiere for "This Thing Called Life" below.

Dean's debut single "You" hit No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart and was certified Gold by the Australian Recording Industry Association. His second studio album The Way the World Looks" hit No. 2 on the ARIA Albums Chart and also achieved Gold certification.

