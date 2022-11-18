'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley on Jamie and Beth's Relationship: 'He Might Have Lost Any Love for Her'

For four seasons, Wes Bentley has portrayed the tortured Jamie Dutton, the black sheep of the Dutton family and the mortal enemy of Beth Dutton. But the end of season four might have marked a turning point for the character. Now that Beth is blackmailing him and his father, John Dutton, has ordered him to put aside his own ambitions for the good of the Yellowstone, fans are wondering if Jamie will continue to fall in line with his father's orders or break away from the family forever.

In a recent interview with Wide Open Country, Bentley shared that Jamie's current outlook is a far cry from the dutiful son we met in season one.

"Before when things like this would happen and John would ask him to sacrifice and whatnot, Jamie was always ready. Even though it was hard, he could do it," Bentley tells Wide Open Country. "Because I think Jamie thought something would come out of it for him and he's only going to be whatever they need him to be in the moment and on top of that they're threatening his life and holding him under blackmail so I think it's very different now -- his reaction to them, his view of them, of John and Beth, is different."

As for Jamie's relationship with Beth, Bentley says any hope for reconciliation between the siblings is a "tough order."

"I think what she's done now in forcing him to kill his own biological father and holding him under blackmail and forcing him to help the family -- it might be a bridge to far," Bentley says. "He might have lost any love for her that he'd hoped he had still....I'm excited for the fans to see what we've done with it."

As for Bentley himself, his role as one of Yellowstone's most polarizing characters has severely cut down on his screen time with the rest of his cast members.

"It's interesting -- playing Jamie, I get really isolated away from the family. It seems to happen more and more but I really miss working with Gil Birmingham, who plays Rainwater. We had great scenes together early on in the series and I miss doing stuff with him and Mo Brings Plenty. That would be great to circle back to them...But I'm really isolated more than ever," Bentley says, laughing.

