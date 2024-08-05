Well-Endowed Pole Vaulter Breaks Silence After NSFW Olympics Video Of Him Goes Viral

Anthony Ammirati has had truly cruel things happen to him during the 2024 Olympics. We all know what happened to the French pole vaulter. However, if you don't know, here's a recap! Ammirati had a chance at greatness during the pole vaulting event at the Olympics. But fate had other plans for him. As he was sailing over the pole, his nethers knocked the pole over. Disqualifying him. It's simultaneously the best and worst thing that could've happened.

The pole vault phenom successfully cleared 5.40 meters and 5.60 meters. However, he was thwarted by the 5.70 meter threshold. Ammirati has since spoken out about the Olympics travesty!

"It's a big disappointment. I'm a bit gutted, because I didn't miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70 m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session," Ammirati told the French Athletics Federation. "I had to give up the last two, because after a small grade 1 in the adductor, I prioritized the race. I was 100% physically, but I was missing a bit of pole vault."

"The conditions were good. It's the first time I've started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the public. I was almost there," Ammirati concludes. It's truly a shame. Technically, there was nothing Ammirati could do about it. He trained for all this time, just to be defeated by himself.

"The struggle to keep it professional when it's so painfully obvious is too real," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user stated on the original video. Look, we include hyperlinks for a reason if you want to click that topmost one and see the video for yourself! It is funny how the commentary folks are completely at a loss. I feel for them; what could you possibly say that would remain within the realm of professionalism?

It sucks all around. But, hey, I'm sure some, uh... adult-centric websites are begging for an audience with Ammirati! Every cloud has a silver lining and all that!