Wayne Northrop, ‘Dynasty’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star, Dies At 77

Wayne Northrop, known for his acting roles as Michael Culhane in Dynasty and Roman Brady in Days of Our Lives, has died at the age of 77. According to a statement obtained by PEOPLE, written by Northrop's wife, Lynn, he died at his Los Angeles home on Friday, November 29. Doctors had diagnosed him with Alzheimer's disease.

"Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's 6 years ago. He took his last breath in the arms of his family," reads the statement written by Lynn Herring Northrop. "We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him."

"Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit," Lynn continued. "A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many." Northrop married actress Lynn Herring on May 9, 1981. They had two sons: Hank Wayne and Grady Lee, born in 1991 and 1993, respectively.

Remembering Wayne Northrop

Once the news of Northrop's passing broke, several users across social media were quick to react. "Wayne Northrop brought Roman Brady to life. He was amazing as the eldest son of the Brady family & his relationship with Bo was soap gold," one user wrote. "He will be missed, but his memories will live on in #Days history forever." The same user would share several highlights from Northrop's career in Days of Our Lives.

General Hospital executive producer, Frank Valentini, also expressed his condolences after learning Wayne Northrop had passed. "On behalf of our entire @GeneralHospital family, I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to Lynn and their sons, Hank and Grady - along with their family and friends. They are all in our thoughts during this difficult time."

Wayne Northrop played detective Roman Brady in Days of Our Lives in two different periods: from 1981 to 1984 and ten years later, from 1991 to 1994. He also played Michael Culhane during Dynasty's first season, later to reprise his role for the seventh season.