Anyone else doing their best to stay out of political drama? Same. Now, before you get on your high horse and start posting long Facebook posts, just slap this Waylon Jennings bumper sticker on your car instead. It'll save you a lot of time.

The "Don't blame me, I voted for Waylon Jennings" bumper sticker has already won 2021. We're only weeks into the new year, but this decal pretty much expresses how a lot of us feel. You can find the Waylon Jennings decal at waylonshop.com. Order yours to have it shipped within a few business days.

It might be sold out now, but surely this trending vinyl decal sticker will be back in stock soon. The country music legend would've laughed at this logo sticker! Surely every country music fan in Texas and Nashville, Tennessee, is rushing to get this vinyl bumper sticker on their car.

This is just too funny. I think we could all use a break from social media arguments about who should be in office. This bumper sticker definitely makes fans feel like they can stop being so serious for once and just laugh! While everyone is ridin' around with Trump and Biden stickers, you can ride in style with this Waylon Jennings bumper sticker. Feel free to place the vinyl sticker on your water bottles and laptop cases!

If Waylon is still your favorite Highwayman, check out Amazon for more outlaw country T-shirts, stickers, and gifts. You'll even find fantastic Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, and Willie Nelson gifts. Here are some of our favorite outlaw country items on Amazon.

Outlaw Artist Gifts

If you play "The Essential Highwaymen" on repeat, this is the perfect sweatshirt for you.