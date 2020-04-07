Waylon Jennings' Children Have Kept Their Father's Outlaw Spirit Alive

Waylon Jennings was more than a singer. He was a pioneer for the outlaw movement in country music. He inspired generations of performers with hit songs like He was a member of The Highwaymen with Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson. He's had countless hits like his duet with Nelson, "Mammas, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys," and even sang the theme song for the tv show The Dukes of Hazzard, "Good Ol' Boys."

Jennings was married three times before he finally found his soul mate in his fourth wife, Jessi Colter. Take a look at Jennings' life as a family man by reading about his children.

Shooter Jennings

Born Waylon Albright, Shooter is the only son to come from Jennings's marriage to fourth wife, Jessi Colter. He was born shortly after his parents moved to Nashville. Like his parents, Shooter went on to become a country singer, focused on outlaw country music like his father. Over the years, Shooter has released nine studio albums, including 2005's Put the O Back in Country and 2018's Shooter.

Shooter had two children with actress Drea de Matteo, but married Misty Brooke Swain in 2013. Outside of music, Shooter has made a few film appearances, including playing a younger version of his father in the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic, Walk the Line.

He also co-produced Tanya Tucker's Grammy-winning album While I'm Livin' with Brandi Carlile.

Terry Vance Jennings

Terry Jennings was Jennings's oldest child from his first marriage to Maxine Caroll Lawrence. He traveled on tour with his father, initially just selling merchandise before eventually becoming his production manager.

Terry Jennings wrote a book about his life with this father, Waylon: Tales of My Outlaw Dad.

Terry even went on to help record labels scout talent and eventually founded his own agency, Korban Music Group LLC. Sadly, the oldest Jennings child passed away in 2019 at the age of 62.

Buddy Dean Jennings

Buddy Dean was another child that came from Jennings and Maxine Lawrence's marriage. When Jennings was first getting his start in the music world, he was a skilled guitarist who landed himself a gig as a bass player in Buddy Holly's band. He even notoriously gave up his seat for Holly in the plane crash took his life. When Jennings and Lawrence had a child shortly after, they decided to name him Buddy Dean in his honor.

Buddy Dean has been a regular at his brother Shooter's concerts over the years as well as tribute events for his father.

Julie Rae Jennings

Julie Rae was Buddy and Terry's sister from Jennings and Maxine's marriage. Sadly, she passed away in 2014 after losing a battle to cancer.

Deana Jennings

Deana was the country star's youngest daughter from his first marriage to Maxine. She sadly passed away in 2015.

Tomi Lynne

During Jennings five year marriage to Lynne Jones, who he married in 1962, they adopted a daughter: Tomi Lynne.

Jennifer (Jenni)

After Jennings married Jessi Colter in Phoenix, Arizona, it was clear he had finally found true love. Jennifer (Jenni) was Jessi's daughter from her previous relationship with guitar legend Duane Eddy, but Jennings raised her as his own. Jenni Eddy Jennings' son, Will Harness, also known as Struggle Jennings, followed in the footsteps of his legendary family members to become a talented singer-songwriter in his own right. Jenni Eddy Jennings and Jessi Colter collaborated with Struggle Jennings and his daughter, Brianna Harness, on the 2019 song "Ace in the Hole," which brought together four generations of family members.