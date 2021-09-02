Billy Ray Cyrus, Dennis Quaid + More to Appear at 'Waverly Strong: A Concert for Disaster Relief'

Billy Ray Cyrus and Dennis Quaid are among the musical artists and celebrities raising funds for those impacted by catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee by participating next week in an all-star benefit concert. Waverly Strong: A Concert for Disaster Relief was organized by producer Jeremy Vaughn and will also feature Meghan Linsey, James Otto, Eric Paslay, Sarah Potenza, Anthony Nunziata, Blessing Offor, Drew Baldridge, Jacob Bryant and Tigirlily. It will be held this coming Tuesday (Sept. 7) at City Winery Nashville and will be live-streamed by Mandolin Productions.

Per a press release, "the two-hour-long benefit concert will feature a cadre of Nashville and Hollywood celebrities giving inspirational performances and passionate speeches to raise funds for the survivors and victims of the flooding that devastated Waverly."

Chrissy Metz from NBC's This is Us will be among the celebrities sending video messages for the two-hour concert event.

All proceeds will be distributed by the United Way of Humphreys County to survivors and victims' families. Donations can be made to the United Way's relief efforts by texting FLOODRELIEF to 269-89.

Vaughn is a native of Waverly.

"Waiting over 24 hours to find out if my family was safe was terrifying," Vaughn said in a press release. "I'm grateful that my mom and the rest of my family are safe, but I know there are so many who were not as lucky. Now is the time for all of us to come together and give all we can to help build back Waverly Strong."

City Winery is among the Nashville venues requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry.

During the morning of August 21, over 17 inches of rainfall caused Trace Creek to overflow, leading to catastrophic flooding in Waverly. The Tennessean reports that almost one in 15 homes were damaged by flooding in Humphreys County, and 20 people were killed by the natural disaster.

