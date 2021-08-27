Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Disposable cameras may seem like a thing of the past, but if you think about it, they are actually quite practical. Digital cameras are fragile objects. One sudden drop, and the next thing you know, you are paying hundreds of dollars for a repair on your fancy Sony DSLR camera. Let's not even get into water damage. There is only one fix to this dilemma: a waterproof disposable camera.

Yes, you read correctly. Waterproof disposable cameras are one-time-use so they are perfect for water parks, water sports, and snorkeling adventures. They still create high-quality photos that you can keep forever. They are also great for kids to use because, let's face it, adults aren't the only ones who love to take photos!

If you plan on traveling with little ones this summer, they will love using waterproof cameras to capture their favorite memories. Although it is a single-use camera, the photos will last a lifetime. So if you are participating in water activities this summer, check out these waterproof disposable cameras from Amazon.

Best Waterproof Disposable Camera

If you are headed to the water parks this summer, be sure to pack this disposable instant camera after you pack your sunscreen. This single-use film camera is waterproof, so your child can capture all of the cannonballs without worrying about ruining the camera. It also includes a wrist strap that helps prevent any sudden dropping of this camera. I love that this camera is also encased with a blue shell for an extra layer of protection.

This camera is pre-loaded with disposable film, all you need to do is find a place that can develop all of your child's cool pictures. Your child will love seeing their photos on the fridge! This customer loves that this camera was able to capture some great underwater photos.

It can be very tricky to take pictures with your cell phone if you are near water. You end up worrying about your phone or video camera getting water damage. This can be a challenge, especially if you want to capture your child's first trip to the water. This Fuji camera is one of the best disposable cameras for underwater photography. You get a pack of two action cameras along with 35mm film. Your child will love snapping every moment of their water adventures.

Whether you are headed to the lake, cruise ship, or swimming pool, this waterproof disposable camera will capture all of your child's water adventures. This camera is compact and lightweight, so you can throw it in your travel bag, unlike a digital camera that requires bulky packaging. One thing your child will love about this camera is that it will capture all of the spontaneous water moments that a regular camera can't.

Your child's first time underwater is a special moment. Why not capture it! Your child will look back and be glad that these special moments were caught on film.

This post was originally published on June 15, 2021.

