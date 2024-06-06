WATCH: WWII Veteran Stands On Beach Where D-Day Happened In Moment Of Overwhelming Emotion

One WWII veteran had a profound moment on the 80th anniversary of D-Day. He returned to Utah Beach one of the beaches where the Invasion of Normandy launched.

Walking through the sand, it's clear the veteran is overwhelmed by emotion. I've never been in the armed service, but I can imagine that the moment was intense. All those emotions swelling at once. While I can't confirm that the veteran actually took place in D-Day, it would seem so given the significance of the video and how he acts.

The veteran stares down at his feet as if imagining all the years away. 80 years ago, the beach was a blood-soaked scene of carnage and chaos. It was a place of sound and fury and the horrors of war and the strengths and fortitude of young men laying down their lives. It was a day that never ends and sticks with a man his entire life. Today, the beach is calm. The waves wash in and wash over the veterans feet and wash away all the footprints, all the blood, all the sounds of war.

Today, the beaches of D-Day are peaceful.

Special moment for this WWII Veteran visiting Utah Beach (Normandy) for D-Day’s 80th Anniversary ?? We salute you sir and thank you for your service ??? pic.twitter.com/4onfR508a2 — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) June 6, 2024

Commemorating D-Day

People commented on the video to commemorate the veteran and his sacrifice. They also noticed how overwhelmed he seemed as well. One wrote, "America is free because of men like him." Another wrote, "I can't even begin to imagine what is going through his mind." Yet another wrote, "This Hero, with the heart of a warrior, stormed that beach 80 years ago. Men were Men back then."

In a prior interview with NPR, Jim McLaughlin, who operated a current on a B-26 bomber, summed up D-Day. "I couldn't believe that there were that many ships in the whole world — all headed in the same direction," he told NPR in 1994. "And then a few moments later to see that beach."

It's a moment bigger than life. With WWII veterans passing away, moments like these are precious. It allows these veterans to find closure by confronting that violent day from their past.

"People are realizing this generation is passing and they're passing rapidly now, and it's important to keep their stories alive, to keep the memories of those who died and are buried at Normandy, but also those who fought and survived because they can no longer be with us for that much longer to tell these stories," Historian Ben Brands said. "The 80th will be a very powerful event."