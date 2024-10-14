Watch Willie Nelson Surprise Fans At Chris Stapleton Concert

If you truly love country music, then you must love Willie Nelson. He is one of those people who is monumental in the genre and always will be. So you can imagine how delighted and shocked fans were when Nelson, 91, popped up and made an unexpected appearance at a recent Chris Stapleton concert. Per Whiskey Riff, Nelson graced the ACL (Austin City Limits) Fest, which featured artists like Stapleton, Dua Lipa, Blink 182, and many others, with his legendary presence.

Willie Nelson Sang With Chris Stapleton And His Wife Morgane

They Performed 'Bloody Mary Morning' and 'Whiskey River'

Per the outlet, "'Whiskey River" is of course a cut from Willie's critically-acclaimed Shotgun Willie record, released in 1973, where 'Bloody Mary Morning' came a little earlier."

According to Rolling Stone, Nelson and Stapleton have performed together a number of times in the past. Stapleton has shown up for Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnics over the years and they teamed up for the Outlaw Country Music Tour. Stapleton was also at Nelson's gala 90th birthday celebration at the Hollywood Bowl in 2023, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Willie Nelson Has A Big Milestone Coming Up Very Soon

It's A Special Concert To Honor 'Austin City Limits,' Which Debuted 50 Years Ago On October 17, 1974, With Nelson As A Guest Star

There will be a concert on October 17 at Long Center in Austin to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Willie Nelson's appearance on Austin City Limits on its very first episode, which aired on October 17, 1974.

Of course, Nelson himself will be the main attraction!

Per Rolling Stone, "There would be no Austin City Limits without Willie Nelson - simple as that," longtime ACL executive producer Terry Lickona said in a statement. "He launched ACL into the television universe in 1974, and has helped keep us going for 50 years."

He Has Been On The Show Many Times Since

According to kvue.com, Nelson has made more guest appearances on the renowned TV show than any other artist. Nelson has been on Austin City Limits a total of 18 times to date.

It will be a living legend paying tribute to a television legend!