Watch: Willie Nelson & Bob Dylan Perform at the Hollywood Bowl

It's always a treat when the legends come out in full force to show the world how great they are. We aren't always promised the opportunity to see them dazzle audiences. Thankfully, Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson deliver in spades.

Recently, Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson come together on a 26 city long tour throughout the United States. Now, they find themselves at the Hollywood Bowl where the two greats find themselves scrolling through all their hits. Variety's Chris Willman attends and reviews the concert for himself and even shares some of the concert along the way.

For Dylan, he shuffles through a myriad of covers such as Chuck Berry's "Little Queenie" and "Mr. Blue" by The Fleetwoods. Footage makes its way to YouTube of Bob Dylan singing his Blood on The Tracks cut, "Simple Twist of Fate." He strips it down to its bare elements on the piano with a couple of fresh verses and some harmonica as well. Watch below.

Similarly, Willie Nelson footage finds the outlaw perched on a chair, guitar in hand and red bandana resting on his forehead. He warmly sings 'Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground,' a firm reminder of his legend status.

Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson's Worlds Collide on Their Tour Together

Usually, Bob Dylan takes a backseat to the stardom of Willie Nelson on the tour's undercard. Additionally, the 'Always on My Mind' singer serves as a warmer conclusion to some of Dylan's cuts. However, Nelson went down with sickness and missed 7 shows back in June. Therefore, the 'Like a Rolling Stone' rocker singer and songwriter fills in as the sole headliner for the Abbott, Texas native.

Moreover, Willie's son Lukas steps in for a couple of the dates his dad couldn't make it in. Particularly, he stirs the crowd up with a gorgeous rendition 'Georgia on My Mind.' His credentials speak for themselves really. Clearly, he has enough chops to hang with and produce for Neil Young. The crowd shares their love to Lukas at the show too. One of the comments on the video reads, ""Holy cow. He's incredible. The apple didn't even fall!!"