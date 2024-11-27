Watch Video: Kamala Harris Breaks Silence For First Time After Election, Immediately Roasted By Internet

Kamala Harris is speaking out for the first time since the presidential election. And well, based on the reaction online, it didn't go over well.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Rewind to a month ago, and there was a lot of hope in the Democratic Party. Voters on the Left thought that they were on the verge of electing the first woman president. However, pollsters had Harris neck and neck with Trump going into November. Some polls started putting Harris ahead as the clear winner.

All that turned out to be a bit of a puff of smoke come election. Trump ended up winning against Harris in a landslide. Now, Harris wanted to take the time to address voters who felt discouraged after the election.

Her message is basically don't let anyone kill the dreams that you have. It's a very short and very brief message to her followers.

"I just have to remind you, don't let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before Nov. 5, and you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don't ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you," Harris said.

As you can imagine, conservative officials immediately destroyed the video in a roast session. DC Examiner contributor Kimberly Ross responded, "Is this a...joke? It's a terrible video. Yikes."

Kamala Harris Gets Roasted

"I'm not sure you guys want to be amplifying this. There's something, ummmm, off with the vice president," Fox News contributor Joe Concha joke

Former Trump White House advisor Ben Williamson remarked, "I'd read a 5,000-word article on how this got approved for release."

However, it wasn't just them. Several viewers on social media also roasted the video as well. One wrote, "This is the speech your drunk friend gives you at the end of the night as she puts her hand on your shoulder and then goes to pass out."

Another wrote, "I always feel so much dumber after listening to Kamala Harris talk." Another wrote, "Thank you, Jesus, she didn't win." Yet another wrote, "They should've let her sober up a little more before recording this. Yikes is right."

Still another wrote, "Woke up from a week long hangover and just got diagnosed with something by the looks of it."