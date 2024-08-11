Watch Tom Cruise Perform Death Defying Stunt At Olympics Closing Ceremony

Tom Cruise relishes in being Hollywood's biggest daredevil. Now, he's closing out the 2024 Ceremony in Paris and ushering in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles with a massive stunt.

Today, Tom Cruise bridged the gap between Paris and sunny California for the next Olympics event in 2028. Here, he glides down from the top of Stade de France and onto the stadium field with the Olympics flag in hand.

Check it out the stunt in its entirety here:

Afterwards, it shows him in a pre-recorded segment. Tom skydives 'Mission: Impossible' style down to the Hollywood sign. Somehow, no one spoils the stunt for Tom ahead of time by recording his descent or his landing. TMZ only manages to capture pictures after the fact. Apparently, he knocked it out on a random Saturday morning back in March of this year.

Tom Cruise didn't usher in this monumental occasion by himself. Additionally, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Billie Eilish perform in LA as well to hype the festivities and mark the transition.

Fans React Wildly to Tom Cruise's Wild Stunt

Cruise's stunt drew plenty of reactions from those online. One wrote, "Mission impossible in real life!"

Another wrote, "My man really be doing his own stunts. Wild." Another wrote, "Your mission, @LA28, should you choose to accept it, is to make the 2028 Olympics outstanding."

Still another wrote, "Only Tom Cruise can do this! He is an absolute legend. We are ready!!!"

Leave it to Cruise to make an impression. The actor has become a real life daredevil. His penchant for stunts has left the big screen. For viewers, it was something special to end a mixed Olympics on. Cruise promises big things to come in four years at the next Olympics. We're curious to see if he attempts something similar or how he tries to one up himself then.