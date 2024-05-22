Watch: 'The Voice' Honors All of Its Past Coaches Including Blake Shelton In Stunning Tribute

The Voice took the moment to honor all of its previous coaches and celebrate its 25-season run. The show called out the names of previous coaches with archival footage from through the years. The show began with a throwback performance of the original four — Blake Shelton, Adam LeVine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green performing a rendition of "Crazy."

Host Carson Daly then honored all of the coaches from the seasons past in a stunning display of talent. Watch it below:

Fans were excited about the tribute. One wrote, "That part of the show was very special! Thank you The Voice for reminiscing with us! I hope one season in the future, features the original Voice Coaches." Another wrote, "Ohh wow. Man this was so cool!" Yet another wrote, "Blake is the best he IS the voice."

However could Shelton actually return to the show?

Will Blake Shelton Ever Come Back to The Voice Full Time?

For someone trying to wipe his hands from The Voice, Shelton sure does love yapping about it. In fairness, when you spend 23 seasons, since 2011, it's reasonable to understand that it's omnipresent in his mind. "I did 23 seasons of the show and I enjoyed it," he told ET at the time. "I've seen every reincarnation of the show that we could come up with to try to keep it exciting."

But this isn't even mentioning the Gwen Stefani factor. Shelton's wife is returning to the show for season 26, the stomping grounds for how their relationship blossomed into a marriage. Sure, she doesn't have 23 seasons under her belt like her husband does. But I would be more than a little surprised if he was completely against rejoining a job he loves and gets to do it with his wife.

But all signs suggest that Shelton stays away for now. For starters, he's got aspirations to be a movie star next to Mark Wahlberg. But more importantly, he seems more than content being a family man. Retreating away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood living, he has found comfort in the quieter rural surroundings of Oklahoma. It's a good life he's carving out for himself, a famous country star with his family out on the ranch, occasionally taking work trips to scratch that big city itch. Happy wife, happy life.