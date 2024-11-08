Watch The Moment Hulk Hogan Surprised Fans At Alabama Grocery Store With Real American Beer

Imagine going to your local grocery store to pick up some veggies and meat, and bumping into the man, the legend, Hulk Hogan. For the residents of Fairhope, Alabama, this was a reality, as the superstar himself stood around, signing cases of beers.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In a promotional tag team, Hulk Hogan promoted both his new beer brand and the success of President-Elect Donald Trump. During his guest appearance in the grocery store, he stood around shouting slogans and signing beer crates.

Hulk Hogan was the pioneer of the Trumpamania slogan, putting his face and name behind the new leaders campaign. He was just one more in the lineup of bizarrely involved celebrities in the run-up to the vote.

Hulk Hogan, Trumpamania, And Real American Beer

In recent years, he has doubled down on patriotism. The latest endeavor by Hulk Hogan is the Real American Beer he was signing crates of in the grocery store. What makes the beer so very real and American is that it is brewed in the USA.

Hogan is clearly keen for people to switch from their usual drink to try his new brew, too. For Hulk Hogan, the man himself, to show up and advertise in a small-town grocery store, is a real commitment to the beer. According to the branding, Real American Beer will "bring people together, one beer at a time."

To maximize his patriotic gestures, Hulk Hogan also threw his voice and body into the election process. He took a stand alongside President Donald Trump. His rousing speech got the fans going the way only a WWE Hall Of Famer knows how. His rousing, Wrestlemania-style words were, "So all you criminals, all you low-lifes, all you scumbags, all you drug dealers, and all you crooked politicians need to answer one question for me. What you gonna do when Donald Trump and all the Trumpamaniacs run wild on you brother?" I mean, if that doesn't get you going, and craving an ice-cold Real American Beer served by the man himself in your local grocery store, then you're just not a patriot like Hulk Hogan.