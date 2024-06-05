Watch The 'America's Got Talent' Act That Caused Simon Cowell To Break His Own Rules

What happened to you, Simon Cowell? I remember a time before America's Got Talent when a person couldn't earn his approval if their lives depended on it. Must be getting softer as the years go on!

Last night's episode saw Sky Elements take the stage to dazzle the audience with one of the most impressive visual showcases I've ever seen! Put simply, Sky Elements specializes in drone shows. They make drones do cool things, and people typically clap and cry when they show up. (They're also based in Dallas, Texas!)

Earlier in the night, a Golden Buzzer was given to Liv Warfield, and deservedly so! Traditionally, Golden Buzzers aren't handed out left and right — that defeats the purpose of the concept, after all. So, imagine everyone's surprise when Sky Elements blew Cowell's socks off. In fact, Cowell granted them the unprecedented second Golden Buzzer of the night!

The drone show itself has to be seen to be believed. I refuse to spoil anything that was shown — you gotta do the legwork yourself this time, I'm afraid. (Ignore this article's image when I say that.)

Sky Elements Creates The Visual Spectacle Of A Lifetime On 'America's Got Talent'

It's genuinely hard to tell who could come out on top during this season of America's Got Talent. You've got Sky Elements killing it, guys swallowing giant scissors, beautiful renditions of classic songs — it's a lot already!

"That was frickin incredible. Who knew a bunch of guys could actually create [something] like that. The previous drone acts were great, but this one really blew it off the sky!" one YouTube commenter said. Heh, get it? Do you get the joke there?

"To do that much of programming with that amount of drones and achieving such level of perfection/flawlessness in the ultimate performance is simply [mindboggling]," another commenter exclaims.

Truthfully, I'd never heard of Sky Elements prior to their appearance on the show. Now that I know and have done research, it's only fair that I let y'all know, too.

If you want to see more of their incredible work ahead of their future America's Got Talent showings, they have a YouTube channel with some truly awe-inspiring clips!