Watch The Act That Made Simon Cowell's Jaw Drop To The Floor On 'America's Got Talent'

Few things are better than when someone gets a long-awaited opportunity and knocks it out of the park! On America's Got Talent, Liv Warfield walked the walk and talked the talk. She performed an original song, "Stare," to the delight of the judges and audience alike! Simon Cowell was so moved by her (woefully brief) performance that she earned Cowell's Golden Buzzer nod almost immediately afterward.

Necessary Context(TM): Warfield is a protege of the late, great Prince. She was part of his New Power Generation backup band, and he helped her strengthen her music and stage presence. Prince was the Executive Producer on Warfield's second (and, to date, last) album, The Unexpected. Despite her proven track record with Prince (and Heart's Nancy Wilson), Warfield couldn't quite reach the glass ceiling that always seemed to hover just out of her grasp.

Until America's Got Talent.

"Liv, I have a big problem," Cowell says as Warfield finishes. "That wasn't long enough. ... It was like being, in a good way, punched in the face by your energy, the band, all these years of frustration."

And everything was golden from there (sorry)!

Liv Warfield Impresses Simon Cowell On 'America's Got Talent'

"I love the energy she brought with her band! My God! Where has this lady been?? I'd pay to see her any day. Love the winds and the drums. Thank you for bringing back real musicians!!" one YouTube user says.

It may be an "Old Man Yells at Cloud" take, but it is nice to hear a certain big band/soul fusion when I'm accustomed to hearing the latest pop songs time and again.

Warfield said it best at the start of the America's Got Talent clip. "I've been on a lot of stages, and I'm just glad to be here to be able to do the music and do what I love. I just want to represent that."