WATCH: Randy Travis's Family Gets Emotional Hearing His Voice Again On New Song

Randy Travis and his family have had a long road to recovery after the singer's stroke. The singer recently shared his new track with his family, and let's just say that things got emotional.

I'm still not quite sure how Travis has pulled it off. I'm sure that the singer will reveal more about the makings of the song. However, what I do know is the raw power behind the track. You can see how much the song means to Travis and his family. Travis said it was a big moment for the family to hear his familiar voice again.

He wrote in the caption, "To finally get to share the song with my family was both emotional and exciting. Raleigh, Cavanaugh, and her husband Kyle are the heartbeat of our daily lives and have been great leaning posts for me and Mary. To hear that familiar voice again filled their hearts with happiness and their eyes with tears."

Meanwhile, Randy Travis also said that he never thought he would get the chance to release new music again. He's excited for listeners to share their thoughts on "Where That Came From."

He wrote, "Eleven years ago I never thought I would be able to have a hand in music production of any kind, but by God's grace and the support of family, friends, fellow artists, and fans, I'm able to create the music I so dearly love. Working with Kyle Lehning and Warner Music Nashville again has been so special and nostalgic, and I'm so excited to share my new song 'Where That Came From' with you today. Many thanks to my wonderful team and the best fans in the world for putting me back in the saddle again! I've enjoyed every moment of it."

Randy Travis Drops New Song

Travis has been teasing music for some time. He officially announced the new song earlier this week in a post that has fans pumped.

He wrote, "It's been a while since my last new recording, but I'm excited to share that this Friday, May 3, I will be releasing my first brand new studio recording in more than a decade, 'Where That Came From.'"

Travis also wrote, "You'll hear much more about the special team of folks who came together to help make this magical moment in my career possible in the coming week. In the meantime, just know that when it comes to me singing songs for you, there's always more where that came from. Thank you for singing along all these years."