WATCH: Randy Travis Moves Clay Walker To Tears With New Song

Randy Travis is back with new music set to drop on Friday. But he's giving a sneak peek to some of his country music friends, moving Clay Walker to tears.

Walker sat down with Travis to listen to the icon's new track, and well, it was something special. Walker appeared a bit emotional, smiling and also fighting back some happy tears. It's a big moment for Travis, who is trying to reclaim as much of his career as he can after experiencing a stroke.

Walker took to social media to congratulate his friend. He promised that country music fans are in for a real treat with the new song. The singer wrote, "I'm so happy for my friend - the legendary @therandytravis. Thank you for letting me hear this new song... it's going to blow people away..."

Meanwhile, fans are already stoked for the song with one person writing, "Beautiful!!!!I xant wait to hear the whole thing!!!!????Yall are both so iconic to my raising!!!God is good indeed!!!"

Another also wrote, "Oh my goodness. This made my heart so happy. Two have been and will always be my all time favorite." Yet another shared a similar sentiment, writing, "This makes my heart so happy! ???? I've always loved him!! You too!! Two of my very favorites!"

Randy Travis Opens Up About New Music

After previously teasing new music, Travis announced that he was dropping his first brand new recording in more than a decade. The singer was excited for the new track, sharing small sneak peeks. He wrote, "It's been a while since my last new recording, but I'm excited to share that this Friday, May 3, I will be releasing my first brand new studio recording in more than a decade, 'Where That Came From.'"

Travis also promised to share more about how exactly the new track came to be. He also wrote, "You'll hear much more about the special team of folks who came together to help make this magical moment in my career possible in the coming week. In the meantime, just know that when it comes to me singing songs for you, there's always more where that came from. Thank you for singing along all these years."