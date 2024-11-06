Watch: Presidential Elect Donald Trump Breaks Silence After Election Win

As Trump, Presidential Elect takes to the stage amid cheers of USA USA, he greets the crowd as friends, thanking them for their support. Dripping with typical Trump swagger and confidence, he breaks his silence on his US presidential win in his victory speech.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Although his speech must be written and rehearsed, he still keeps the casual, everyman approach. He immediately hails his win, along with the Republicans, as a huge political movement. As he claims, it was a "movement like nobody seen before, the greatest political movement of all time, there has never been anything like this in this country and even the globe." His illusions of grandeur made themselves known from the get-go.

He goes on to talk about what he plans to do for the US. As mentioned many times during his campaign, Trump believes that the US is broken and in need of repair. During his victory speech, President-Elect Trump addresses his plans to fix the country. He admits the country needs help, and badly.

What Does Trump Promise in His Victory Speech

Of course, Trump promised a million things in his rally. He promised to lower taxes, stop immigration, repair the country, and give everyone a future worth believing in. Oh, and of course, make America great again.

With the roars of crowds, Trump promised "Every single day I will be fighting for you, and with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America - that's what we have to know." He is promising the world, and willing to give everything he has.

In reference to the borders and the immigration situation, Trump, President-Elect, said in his victory speech "We're going to have to seal up those borders and we're going to have to let people come into our country." Doubling down on his immigration opinions, he notes "We want people to come back in, but we have to, we have to let them come back in, but they have to come in legally."

And, of course, the big crowd pleaser, money, was mentioned in Trump's big victory speech. He noted "We're going to be paying down debt. We're going to be reducing taxes." Promising a much more financially stable future for the country. He is looking to make use of the oil reserves the US has held onto for so long.

And Big Thanks Too...

Of course, Trump has many, many people to thank in his post-win victory speech. As the new president-elect, he had numerous people to pay respects to, owing his success to their support.

Trump thanked Elon Musk, he thanked Dana White, and he thanked Chris LaCavita, among many others. Trump brought many up on stage to speak alongside him in his victory speech as the new president-elect.

Of course, JD Vance, the new vice-president of the United States was also brought up onto the stage to make himself heard. After his speech, Trump addressed the controversy of choosing Vance. "He's turned out to be a good choice. I took a little heat at the beginning, but he was - I knew, I knew the brain was a good one, about as good as it gets."

But, mostly Trump thanked the millions of voters out there in his victory speech, people he referred to as his friends. He owed his success to them, and promised to live up to their expectations, to make America great again.