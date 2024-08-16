Watch Post Malone Dazzle in Grand Ole Opry Debut

Post Malone finally cements himself officially as one of the faces of country music. Playing the Grand Ole Opry is one thing but showing that you belong on the stage is another thing entirely. The footage speaks for itself really.

Recently, Brad Paisley introduces Post Malone at the Grand Ole Opry. Essentially, the country legend lays the groundwork for the pop transplant to succeed in country music. If you work out at the Opry on the hardwood circle, you can work any stage in country.

Then, Post comes out in a baby blue blazer, denim jeans with a massive belt buckle to match and a huge cowboy hat while nursing a red solo cup. He jokes that he was aiming for a 'K-Mart George Strait' style, drawing some laughs and putting the crowd at ease. "What's going on Nashville? My name is Austin Richard Post and I'm here to play some songs tonight with some really amazing folks and I'm honored to call them friends," he prefaces before the show.

Post Malone 'Had Some Help' in Grand Ole Opry Debut, Brings Out All The Stars

Afterwards, he begins his performance, a night where Post spotlights his credentials and admires country's long, rich history. For instance, Malone weaves through a number of duets from some of the industry's veteran hitmakers. He starts by bringing Vince Gill out for a spin on his 1993 hit 'One More Last Chance.' Then, Post invites John David Montgomery to up the tempo with 1994's 'Be My Baby Tonight.'

Moreover, he also debuts a few songs off his new album F1-Trillion. At the moment, this is the first time Post had ever tested these songs out. What better way to see how they play than on one of country's biggest stages? He sings 'California Sober,' the 14th song off the album that features Chris Stapleton. However, Malone is backed up by The War and Treaty, giving the record a much needed heft and bluesy feel. Additionally, he also brings Brad Paisley back out as one of his backups for their song, 'Goes Without Saying.'

Evidently, Post Malone embraces country music with open arms and the industry is more than happy to do the same for him.